Legendary Singer-Songwriter Schedules First Performances After Son’s Tragic Passing

Throughout the decades, Jackson Browne released over a dozen albums. Featuring songs like “Doctor My Eyes,” “Running on Empty,” and “Somebody’s Baby,” the singer not only solidified his spot in rock music but was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Browne hasn’t released a new album since 2021 with Downhill from Everywhere. Although he still performed, the singer canceled all performances following the tragic death of his son in 2025. But now, a year later, it seemed that Browne was ready to get back to the stage.

Browne’s life has been marked with a great deal of heartbreak from drug abuse. Browne first married Phyllis Major in 1975. While planning to build a life together, Major passed away in 1976 from an overdose. Almost five decades later, Browne found himself dealing with the effects of an overdose when his son Ethan died in November 2025.

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Grieving the loss of his wife and son, Browne removed himself from the public. That was until he announced three shows in Los Angeles. The legendary singer will take the stage at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on November 19, 20, and 22.

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Jackson Browne Slowly Makes His Way Back To The Spotlight

As for when fans can purchase tickets to Browne’s shows, the post added, “The JacksonBrowne.com presale for the November 22 show will start Wednesday, July 29 at 10 AM PT. To participate, sign in to your JacksonBrowne.com account and visit the JacksonBrowne.com Tour page at the presale start time.”

While fans celebrated the announcement, Browne had performed over the last two months. In June, he entertained fans at the Music America: The Songs That Shaped Us concert. The event featured stars like Jon Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Mavis Staples, and numerous others.

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Following that, he celebrated the acclaimed director Wes Anderson during a series of events at the Hollywood Bowl. Slowly getting comfortable under the spotlight once again, Browne was ready to get back to doing what he loved the most – entertaining and performing.

With Browne preparing for his November performances, the shows will mark his first official concert dates. While the past year has been marked by personal loss, the upcoming performances offer a chance for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer to reconnect with fans through the music that has defined his career.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Music Will)