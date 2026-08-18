Lainey Wilson Surpasses Attendance Record Set by Chris Stapleton at Iowa Show

Lainey Wilson is making history! The country singer’s performance at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand bested Chris Stapleton’s attendance record at the venue by 40 fans.

Wilson’s set drew 17,360 fans, setting a new record since the venue was renovated in 2018. Stapleton’s 2021 show was the past record holder with 17,320 people in attendance, per the outlet.

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The Des Moines Register reported that Wilson performed 18 songs during her time on stage, singing hits including “Watermelon Moonshine” and “Heart Like a Truck.”

“This is crazy. Thank you so much for making me feel welcomed tonight,” Wilson told the crowd, per the outlet. “I’m originally from Baskin, Louisiana, a town of about 170 people, and I’m very proud of where I come from.”

“I feel like I am who I am because of the people and the place that raised me. My dreams have taken me crazy places,” she added. “I feel like my dreams are coming true a bit more every single day, right before my eyes, and I have y’all fighting for that.”

What to Know About Lainey Wilson

Wilson has had a busy few months. Her Netflix documentary, Keepin’ Country Cool, came out in April.

The following month, Wilson found time to get married. She and Devlin “Duck” Hodges tied the knot at The Ruskin Cave in Dickson, Tennessee.

Right after her nuptials, Wilson got back to work. In June, she made headlines for multiple performances during CMA Fest. That’s the same month that she released her latest song, “Phone, Keys, Wallet,” which features John Mayer.

All the while, she’s stayed busy on the road. Wilson has been opening up for Stapleton on his All American Road Show, and playing the festival circuit this summer.

At Stapleton’s recent Cincinnati, Ohio, tour stop, Wilson made headlines for singing with a young fan. During Wilson’s set, Rylee Clark, a 10-year-old fan with spina bifida, held up a sign asking to singing “4X4XU” with the singer.

Wilson noticed the sign and obliged, leading to an unforgettable experience.

Speaking to the local NBC affiliate, Clark said she wanted Wilson to know that “she let me live my dream.”

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