Bryan Adams and Pat Benatar Unite for Unforgettable Stevie Wonder Performance in Detroit

Nearly a year ago, Bryan Adams released his latest album, Roll with the Punches. As the album climbed the charts, the singer hit the road to support the project. But he didn’t want to travel alone. That’s when he invited Pat Benatar along for the ride. Adding her husband, guitarist Neil Giraldo, to the lineup, the tour was a special moment for not just Adams but Benatar. But during their recent stop in Detroit, the two singers joined forces for an unforgettable performance of Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition.”

When traveling to Detroit, Adams realized that he had never shared the stage with either Benatar or Giraldo. Shocked by the revelation, he sought to change that. And for fans in Detroit, they received a performance unlike any other. Adams told the crowd, “Over the last couple of American tours, we’ve had the great pleasure of having Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo [and] it’s been incredible having them out on tour with us. You know something? We’ve never had them on stage before until tonight.”

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Their collaboration marked the end of the tour, as their final show was on August 16. Although the two singers weren’t finished with their 2026 schedules, Benatar prepared for a string of shows in Canada. For Adams, he will travel to Germany before returning to the United States for shows in Las Vegas on October 28.

No matter what the future held for Benatar and Adams, the two produced a historic moment in their careers. But even before the two collaborated, Wonder made the song famous when recording it for his album, Talking Book.

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Dominating the airwaves, “Superstition” brought Wonder two Grammy Awards. One for “Best Rhythm & Blues Song” and the other for “Best R&B Vocal Performance, Male.” The accolades didn’t stop there, as it was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. CBS News placed it on its list of 250 essential American songs.

Not the only song from Wonder to make the list, “Superstition” became a trademark in the singer’s rich discography. Throughout the years that followed, many artists have added their names to the song’s legacy. But for Adams and Benatar, it was more about celebrating their time together than history.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)