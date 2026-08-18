Bonnie Tyler’s Signature Hit Gets Emotional Choral Sendoff at Singer’s Funeral

On July 8, the famed Bonnie Tyler sadly passed away at 75. At the time, the singer suffered from several health issues and was even placed in a medically induced coma. While doctors worked to treat her illness, Tyler was unable to recover, bringing an end to a career that spanned decades. Although passing away, the singer’s legacy remained as thousands of fans packed the streets in Wales to celebrate the hitmaker. And in true Tyler fashion, a choir performed her biggest hit, “Total Eclipse of the Heart.”

Thanks to her career in the spotlight, a choir offered a fitting tribute by performing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” as mourners gathered to say goodbye. With the song helping define Tyler’s career, the emotional performance turned one of her biggest hits into a final farewell.

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When putting the final touches on her fifth studio album, Faster Than the Speed of Night, Tyler added “Total Eclipse of the Heart” to the lineup. Written and produced by Jim Steinman, the song became one of the biggest hits of Tyler’s career. Not only did it sell over 13 million copies, but it topped the US Billboard Hot 100, the UK Singles, and the US Cash Box Top 100.

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Bonnie Tyler Turns Nosferatu Musical Into Hit Song

Over the decades that followed, the song gained a cult following. On YouTube, it surpassed one billion views. When Tyler passed away, fans used the comment section to share their love for the singer. “She may have passed away, but this song will stay with us forever.” Another person added, “No autotune, no effects, just pure, genuine talent. RIP Bonnie Tyler we will remember this song for eternity.”

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Having discussed the inspiration behind “Total Eclipse of the Heart” in the past, Tyler admitted that Steinman had an entirely different idea for the hit. “He told me he had started writing the song for a prospective musical version of Nosferatu years before, but never finished it.”

The song might have been composed for the Nosferatu musical, but Tyler ultimately made it her own. More than four decades later, hearing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” performed at her funeral proved just how deeply the song had become intertwined with her career. And no matter the inspiration, she insisted, “I poured my heart out singing it.”

With tributes continuing to pour in for Tyler, the singer’s voice will never fade thanks to the timeless music she left behind.

(Photo by Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images)