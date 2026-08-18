Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Who Powered ZZ Top’s Signature Backbeat Dies at 77: RIP Frank Beard

Frank Beard has died. The longtime ZZ Top drummer died while in hospice care at his Texas ranch, his rep told Variety. He was 77.

The musician had his family by his side at the time of his death, the rep added.

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In a statement to the outlet, ZZ Top founder Billy Gibbons spoke out about Beard’s death.

“Today, Elwood [Francis] and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas,” he said. “His signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top. The band of which he was part for six decades is going to keep on keeping on as he had wished.”

In the wake of Beard’s death, ZZ Top has canceled their upcoming shows in Salt Lake City and Colorado Springs.

“The band will resume its current The Big One! Tour this weekend with two dates in at Austin City Limits, one of Frank’s favorite venues and in a city that had been something of a second home for him,” the band wrote on Instagram.

What to Know About ZZ Top’s Frank Beard

Beard’s death came just over a week after ZZ Top canceled their performance at the Hollywood Bowl due to “unforeseen personnel matters.”

“Insurmountable obstacles require canceling our Hollywood Bowl performance,” Gibbons said at the time. “Friends, fans and followers of ZZ TOP are the best in the business and the band is counting on everyone to bear with us for this brief interruption.”

That instance was not the first time Beard faced health issues. Last March, the drummer stepped away from the band “to attend a health issue.”

He returned to performing five months later.

“The doctors did what they did, so now I’m able to do what I do,” he said at the time. “Happy that it’s back to band business.”

Though Beard didn’t co-found ZZ Top he played with the band since 1969. The band—which was comprised of Beard, Francis, Gibbons, and the late Dusty Hill—were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

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