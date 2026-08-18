“I’m Going to Kill You”: Kane Brown Wakes Sick Wife Katelyn With Mid-Concert FaceTime

When paying to see their favorite singer perform, fans expect to not only be entertained but hopefully hear a few of their hit songs. And it made sense given that most tickets cost hundreds of dollars. Sadly, fans at The OC Smoke Show in California missed out when Kane Brown performed “Thank God” alone. Although able to handle the song solo, the singer was known for sharing the lyrics with his wife, Katelyn Brown. With Katelyn sick, she opted to miss the event. But Brown wasn’t about to let them down when he decided to call his wife from the stage.

With fans enjoying the performance, Brown prepared for “Thank God” when the crowd noticed that Katelyn wasn’t there. As the singer explained that his wife was sick, he thought it was a good idea to give her a call. And to make it worse, it happened to be 11:30 p.m. Still, that didn’t stop Brown from calling. “It’ll be okay. I’ve been in timeout before.”

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To his surprise, Katelyn picked up. “Hi, babe. So they’re kind of upset that you’re not here. I told them you got the flu…I know you’re not going to, but can you turn the light on so they can see your face?” Waking her up, Katelyn wasn’t remotely ready for a sea of fans screaming her name. She promised that Brown would answer for the incident later, jokingly telling Kane, “I’m going to kill you.”

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Kane Brown Is The Man Of The House

Not keeping her long, Brown ended the call. Turning his attention to the crowd, he joked, “It’s like when I leave, the house falls apart because I’m a man and I hold my house. I’m joking. I’m joking. She holds the house down. I’m just kidding. Don’t put me in jail, don’t put nothing TikTok.”

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Back in September 2022, Brown and Katelyn released their duet “Thank God.” Featured on Brown’s third studio album, Different Man, the song soared to the top of the charts. It topped the US Country Airplay and finished second on the US Hot Country Songs. On the US Billboard Hot 100, it peaked in the Top 20.

For Brown and Katelyn, “Thank God” became more than another hit song. It captured their love in music, turning their relationship into a duet that millions of fans embraced. And while she wasn’t on stage, Katelyn’s presence was still felt.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)