Lenny Kravitz Documents Dental Mission in Bahamas: “We Are Born to Serve Each Other”

Lenny Kravitz is giving back to the people of the Bahamas.

In December 2022, the legendary singer embarked on his sixth dental mission in Eleuthera, Bahamas with his Let Love Rule Foundation to bring dental services to people in need, partnering with Glo Good Foundation, a nonprofit who’s mission statement is to bring “health & confidence via life-changing dentistry to communities in need,” and Twice, a holistic oral health company,

“We’re back,” Kravitz can be heard saying in a video to the sound of cheering as he enters the facility where the dental work is taking place. While explaining how the Foundation’s work was on pause for a few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kravitz gives viewers a tour of the facility where patients can be seen sitting in chairs as masked doctors walk around. Among the treatments are teeth cleaning, X-rays, and denture implants. The experience was as gratifying for Kravitz as it was for the people receiving the treatment as he says “we have dreamed about this moment to be back, to be in that position of us being blessed by being able to serve. That’s what we are born to do. We are born to serve each other,” he professes as people cheer in the background. “We are born to love each other, born to understand each other. All this noise and nonsense that’s going on in the world, we don’t deal with that. We are here to let love rule, as always.”

Kravitz shows the impact of the work as the patients flash beaming smiles at the camera. “This is the time of year I look forward to every year and I’m so happy to see everybody back fresh, stronger than ever,” he continues, raving that the clinic and equipment are “better than ever.” The video ends with the staff cheering in celebration, including a shot of Kravitz smiling as he poses with a patient named Nellie and a man excitedly holding his new pair of dentures. “We are going to do the best work that we have done yet,” he concludes. “The best is always yet to come, and that is today…There’s work to be done and smiles and health are going to be everywhere.”

The singer has deep roots in the Bahamas, as his grandparents lived in the Caribbean and he frequently visited them growing up. Kravitz now has a home in Eleuthera. The Let Love Rule Foundation (previously called the Lenny Kravitz Foundation) is named after Kravitz’s hit debut single that’s also the title track of his 1989 debut studio album.

