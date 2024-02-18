How To Watch People’s Choice Awards 2024 Featuring Lainey Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, Kylie Minogue, & More

Throughout the year, numerous award shows focus on celebrating the achievements of actors and singers. But while fans enjoy watching their favorite stars add to their growing list of awards, only one award show allows fans to vote. The 2024 People’s Choice Awards is just that. On Sunday, February 18, fans will watch as their voice matters on who will take home the award for categories like Movie of the Year. With the awards introducing new categories this year, here are all the details on how and when to watch the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

When and Where

For starters, the 2024 People’s Choice Awards take place on Sunday, February 18 at the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California. The ceremony will air live starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, E!, and Peacock. As for the red carpet event, it will be covered by Laverne Cox and kick off at 6 p.m. ET/PT with the first hour airing on E!. Although running till the awards start, the second hour will air on NBC, Peacock, and E!. The red carpet event will feature Loni Love, Roberts Rassi, and Zuri Hall interviewing and rubbing shoulders with celebrities like Megan Fox, Sydney Sweeney, Jon Hamm, Lainey Wilson, Lenny Kravitz, and Adam Sandler.

[RELATED: Watch Toby Keith’s “Truly Unforgettable” Performance of “Don’t Let the Old Man In” at the 2023 People’s Choice Country Awards]

Who Is Hosting The 2024 People’s Choice Awards?

Looking at the hosting duties, that honor goes to Simu Liu, who starred in numerous films like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and the hit film Barbie, which is up for an impressive nine awards tonight. It will compete against Oppenheimer. The film is also up for numerous awards with six nominations. Other nominees looking to take home a trophy include Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Taylor Swift, Ryan Gosling, Michael B. Jordan, Pedro Pascal, and even Tom Cruise. And with the bubbling romance between Swift and Travis Kelce, the tight end is also nominated for Athlete of the Year.

Who Is Performing

While expanding the 2024 People’s Choice Awards this year, the ceremony will introduce new categories like The Female Country Artist of the Year and The Male Country Artist of the Year. Besides attending the awards, Wilson, Kylie Minogue, and even the iconic Lenny Kravitz will also perform.

Be sure to tune in to the 2024 People’s Choice Awards airing live, starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC, E!, and Peacock.



(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)