Lenny Kravitz Opens Up About Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nomination

Finding himself ranked among VH1’s 100 Greatest Artists of Hard Rock, Lenny Kravitz took his love for R&B, rock, and funk and created an entire career that continues today. Having spent over 30 years in the music industry, 2024 marked a massive year for the singer. Looking over the last few months, Kravitz received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. At the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, he was awarded the Music Icon Award. And now, he finds himself on the shortlist for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. With the year already proving memorable, the singer recently discussed his emotions around getting a nomination for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kravitz admitted to taking time to soak in the achievement. “It’s a beautiful thing. It’s lovely to receive flowers.” He added, “I promised myself, when I was coming up I never took the time to enjoy those kinds of things. I was always moving forward, not thinking about the past or what was happening. So, I said when this stuff starts happening again, I’m going to take the time, and I’m going to enjoy the moments because it’s beautiful.”

Although taking a moment to praise his accomplishments over the decades, Kravitz isn’t done when it comes to music. In May, the singer will release his twelfth studio album, Blue Electric Light. This marks his first album in six years. Giving a snippet of what fans should expect, the icon told Fallon the album was “just that vibration of love, of god, of spirit.”

Lenny Kravitz Gives Special Performance

Besides speaking about his accolades, Kravitz also entertained Fallon and viewers at home with a performance of his song “Human”. He described the song as being about “spiritual beings having a human existence, the journey, man.”

Online, fans loved the performance, writing, “I’m digging this new track! The lyrics, vocals, harmonies, message, the boogie! You’re a true legend!” Another comment read, “Once again Lenny being uniquely himself, observing the craziness of the world from his piece of Heaven in Bahamas, and serving us with the perfect words to live by GORGEOUS…”

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)