Leslie Odom Jr. to Release New Holiday Box Set ‘Merry Merry’

The acclaimed multi-hyphenate, Leslie Odom Jr. announced this week that he will release a new holiday box set, Merry Merry, on November 4.

The new box set will include Odom’s The Christmas Album and the deluxe version of his LP, Simply Christmas, on red and green vinyl. Also included will be a “Merry Everything” Christmas ornament and a Christmas card signed by the Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist.

Odom most recently starred in the critically acclaimed Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami…, in which he performed the songs of legendary singer Sam Cooke. His portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of the original song “Speak Now” was met with widespread praise and critical acclaim, earning him multiple award nominations.

He most recently starred in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase’s Award-winning HBO series The Sopranos that was released in theaters and on HBO Max in October 2021, and hosted CBS’s The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! special live concert event.

His upcoming acting projects include Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated sequel, Knives Out 2; and David Gordon Green’s new Exorcist trilogy.

American Songwriter spoke with Odom several years ago about another holiday release, going “behind the song” on the traditional tune, “Little Drummer Boy.” Fans can whet their holiday whistles with that piece HERE.

Merry Merry is available for pre-order HERE.

Leslie Odom, Jr. – MERRY MERRY box set tracklisting



The Christmas Album



SIDE 1

Snow

Last Christmas

Little Drummer Boy (feat. Mzansi Youth Choir)

Winter Song (feat. Cynthia Erivo)

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas



SIDE 2

O Holy Night

Ma’oz Tzur (feat. Nicolette Robinson)

Mele Kalikimaka (feat. The Walls Group & Michea Walls)

Auld Lang Syne

Heaven & Earth



Simply Christmas



SIDE 1

Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

My Favorite Things

The Christmas Waltz

First Noel

Christmas

I’ll Be Home For Christmas



SIDE 2

Edelweiss (feat. Nicolette Robinson)

The Christmas Song

Please Come Home For Christmas

Merry Christmas Darling

Winter Song

Ave Maria