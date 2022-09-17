Leslie Odom Jr. to Release New Holiday Box Set ‘Merry Merry’

The acclaimed multi-hyphenate, Leslie Odom Jr. announced this week that he will release a new holiday box set, Merry Merry, on November 4.
The new box set will include Odom’s The Christmas Album and the deluxe version of his LP, Simply Christmas, on red and green vinyl. Also included will be a “Merry Everything” Christmas ornament and a Christmas card signed by the Grammy and Tony Award-winning vocalist.
Odom most recently starred in the critically acclaimed Amazon film adaptation of One Night in Miami…, in which he performed the songs of legendary singer Sam Cooke. His portrayal of the soul icon and musical performance of the original song “Speak Now” was met with widespread praise and critical acclaim, earning him multiple award nominations.
He most recently starred in The Many Saints of Newark, a prequel to David Chase’s Award-winning HBO series The Sopranos that was released in theaters and on HBO Max in October 2021, and hosted CBS’s The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! special live concert event.
His upcoming acting projects include Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated sequel, Knives Out 2; and David Gordon Green’s new Exorcist trilogy.
American Songwriter spoke with Odom several years ago about another holiday release, going “behind the song” on the traditional tune, “Little Drummer Boy.” Fans can whet their holiday whistles with that piece HERE.
Merry Merry is available for pre-order HERE.
Leslie Odom, Jr. – MERRY MERRY box set tracklisting
The Christmas Album
SIDE 1
Snow
Last Christmas
Little Drummer Boy (feat. Mzansi Youth Choir)
Winter Song (feat. Cynthia Erivo)
It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas
SIDE 2
O Holy Night
Ma’oz Tzur (feat. Nicolette Robinson)
Mele Kalikimaka (feat. The Walls Group & Michea Walls)
Auld Lang Syne
Heaven & Earth
Simply Christmas
SIDE 1
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas
My Favorite Things
The Christmas Waltz
First Noel
Christmas
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
SIDE 2
Edelweiss (feat. Nicolette Robinson)
The Christmas Song
Please Come Home For Christmas
Merry Christmas Darling
Winter Song
Ave Maria