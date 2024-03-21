Ziggy Marley Announces Circle Of Peace Tour in 2024

Ziggy Marley’s touring again, and for the Circle Of Peace Tour, he’s bringing along future funk outfit Lettuce. The US tour will span quite a few tour dates through the summer along the West Coast. Few things are as quintessentially “summer” as Ziggy Marley and the West Coast of California, so this definitely won’t be a tour to miss. Soak up some rays and listen to Marley perform some of his greatest hits!

Videos by American Songwriter

The Ziggy Marley 2024 Tour will kick off on May 24 in Monterey, California at California Roots Fest. The tour should end on July 26 in Albuquerque, New Mexico at The Showroom at Isleta Resort and Casino, pending any final tour date additions.

General on-sale for the Circle Of Peace Tour starts on March 22 at 10:00 am local. Tickets are available for presale on Marley’s website. Tickets are also available via Stubhub, and it looks like a few of the tour dates are already available on the platform ahead of general on-sale. Stubhub is our go-to pick for finding last-minute tickets or tickets to concerts that are close to selling out. And with the FanProtect Guarantee, there’s no need to sweat about scams or fake tickets.

Get your tickets now to see Ziggy Marley live in 2024!

May 24 – Monterey, CA – California Roots Fest

July 4 – 7 – Quincy, CA – High Sierra Music Festival

July 5 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell (with San Diego Symphony)

July 6 – San Rafael, CA – Marin County Fair

July 9 – Jacksonville, OR – Britt Pavilion (with Lettuce)

July 10 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield

July 11 – Redmond, WA – Marymoor Park (with Lettuce)

July 13 – Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater (with Lettuce)

July 14 – Deer Valley, UT – Snow Park Outdoor Amp (with Lettuce)

July 17 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels (with Lettuce)

July 18 – Costa Mesa, CA – Pacific Amphitheatre (with Lettuce)

July 19 – Rancho Mirage, CA – The Show at Agua Caliente Casino Rancho

July 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Bellweather

July 21 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl (with Lettuce)

July 23 – Tucson, AZ – Fox Tucson Theater (with Lettuce)

July 24 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater (with Lettuce)

July 25 – Chandler, AZ – Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

July 26 – Albuquerque, NM – The Showroom at Isleta Resort and Casino

Photo by Tibrina Hobson

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.