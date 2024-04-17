Hawthorne Heights Announce Huge US Tour in 2024

It’s been 20 years since alternative emo/pop punk band Hawthorne Heights released their debut album The Silence In Black And White, and the band is going to celebrate with an extensive US tour complete with multiple co-headliners!
The 20 Years of Tears Tour will follow the band’s current Behind The Tears Tour and hit US cities from June to September. The bands supporting this massive tour will include I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life, Stick To Your Guns, Thursday, Cartel, and Saosin on alternating dates.
The Hawthorne Heights 2024 Tour will begin on June 22 at Stateline, Nevada at Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers Fest without any supporting acts. The tour will end on September 15 in Worcester, Massachusets at The Palladium with support from Anberlin, Cartel, Stick to Your Guns, Emery, and This Wild Life.
Tickets to the 20 Years Of Tears Tour will be available through the band’s website. Many of the new tour dates are available for presale over at Ticketmaster right now, and fans can choose between artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, or other presale events.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 19 at 10:00 am local. If you don’t want to deal with the presale events, check out Stubhub for general on-sale tickets. Stubhub is an excellent little resource for finding last-minute tickets.
This is going to be a stellar anniversary tour for pop-punk fans, so get your tickets quickly before they sell out!
Hawthorne Heights 2024 Tour Dates
June 22 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers
June 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live
June 24 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
June 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest
June 28 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
June 29 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection Outdoors
June 30 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Cain Park
July 1 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
July 3 – Charleston, SC – The Refinery
July 6 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound
July 7 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater
July 9 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
July 10 – Greenville, SC – The Foundry
July 11 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station
July 13 – Charleston, WV – West Virginia Is For Lovers
July 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
July 16 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
July 17 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale
July 20 – Manteo, NC – OBX Is For Lovers
July 21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
July 23 – Knoxville, TN – The Back Alley at Creekside
July 24 – Nashville, TN – Skydeck
July 25 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre
July 27 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s Is For Lovers
July 28 – Rogers, AR – The Walmart Amphitheater
August 3 – Hot Springs, AR – Magic Springs Theme Park
August 8 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
August 9 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues
August 10 – Pensacola, FL – The Handlebar Outdoors
August 12 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore
August 13 – Katy, TX – Home Run Dugout
August 14 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
August 16 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
August 17 – Eau Claire, WI – Reverb Music Festival
August 18 – Superior, WI – Earth Rider Fest Grounds
August 19 – Fargo, ND – Outdoors at Fargo Brewing
August 21 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center
August 22 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre
August 24 – Council Bluffs, IA – Iowa Is For Lovers
August 26 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory
August 27 – San Antonio, TX – Sunken Garden Theater
August 28 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Events Center
August 31 – Los Angeles, CA – California Is For Lovers
September 1 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
September 2 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel
September 5 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall
September 7 – Cincinnati, OH – Ohio Is For Lovers
September 8 – Pickering, OH – Pickering Casino Resort
September 10 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
September 11 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
September 12 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square
September 13 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live Southside Stage
September 14 – Wayland, NY – FOrX Summer Stage
September 15 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium
Photo courtesy of Hawthorne Heights’ official Facebook page
