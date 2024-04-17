Hawthorne Heights Announce Huge US Tour in 2024

It’s been 20 years since alternative emo/pop punk band Hawthorne Heights released their debut album The Silence In Black And White, and the band is going to celebrate with an extensive US tour complete with multiple co-headliners!

The 20 Years of Tears Tour will follow the band’s current Behind The Tears Tour and hit US cities from June to September. The bands supporting this massive tour will include I See Stars, Anberlin, Armor For Sleep, Emery, This Wild Life, Stick To Your Guns, Thursday, Cartel, and Saosin on alternating dates.

The Hawthorne Heights 2024 Tour will begin on June 22 at Stateline, Nevada at Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers Fest without any supporting acts. The tour will end on September 15 in Worcester, Massachusets at The Palladium with support from Anberlin, Cartel, Stick to Your Guns, Emery, and This Wild Life.

Tickets to the 20 Years Of Tears Tour will be available through the band’s website. Many of the new tour dates are available for presale over at Ticketmaster right now, and fans can choose between artist, Ticketmaster, Spotify, or other presale events.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on April 19 at 10:00 am local. If you don’t want to deal with the presale events, check out Stubhub for general on-sale tickets. Stubhub is an excellent little resource for finding last-minute tickets.

This is going to be a stellar anniversary tour for pop-punk fans, so get your tickets quickly before they sell out!

June 22 – Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Is For Lovers

June 23 – Salt Lake City, UT – Granary Live

June 24 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

June 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Milwaukee Summerfest

June 28 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

June 29 – Grand Rapids, MI – Intersection Outdoors

June 30 – Cleveland Heights, OH – Cain Park

July 1 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

July 3 – Charleston, SC – The Refinery

July 6 – Clearwater, FL – The BayCare Sound

July 7 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheater

July 9 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

July 10 – Greenville, SC – The Foundry

July 11 – Asheville, NC – Salvage Station

July 13 – Charleston, WV – West Virginia Is For Lovers

July 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

July 16 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

July 17 – Wallingford, CT – The Dome at Oakdale

July 20 – Manteo, NC – OBX Is For Lovers

July 21 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

July 23 – Knoxville, TN – The Back Alley at Creekside

July 24 – Nashville, TN – Skydeck

July 25 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Clyde Theatre

July 27 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s Is For Lovers

July 28 – Rogers, AR – The Walmart Amphitheater

August 3 – Hot Springs, AR – Magic Springs Theme Park

August 8 – St. Augustine, FL – The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

August 9 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

August 10 – Pensacola, FL – The Handlebar Outdoors

August 12 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore

August 13 – Katy, TX – Home Run Dugout

August 14 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

August 16 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

August 17 – Eau Claire, WI – Reverb Music Festival

August 18 – Superior, WI – Earth Rider Fest Grounds

August 19 – Fargo, ND – Outdoors at Fargo Brewing

August 21 – Green Bay, WI – Epic Event Center

August 22 – Cedar Rapids, IA – McGrath Amphitheatre

August 24 – Council Bluffs, IA – Iowa Is For Lovers

August 26 – Dallas, TX – Toyota Music Factory

August 27 – San Antonio, TX – Sunken Garden Theater

August 28 – Lubbock, TX – Lonestar Events Center

August 31 – Los Angeles, CA – California Is For Lovers

September 1 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

September 2 – Albuquerque, NM – Revel

September 5 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

September 7 – Cincinnati, OH – Ohio Is For Lovers

September 8 – Pickering, OH – Pickering Casino Resort

September 10 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

September 11 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

September 12 – New York, NY – Palladium Times Square

September 13 – Harrisburg, PA – XL Live Southside Stage

September 14 – Wayland, NY – FOrX Summer Stage

September 15 – Worcester, MA – The Palladium

Photo courtesy of Hawthorne Heights’ official Facebook page

