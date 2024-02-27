Liam Gallagher Calls Out Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: “As Much as I Love Mariah Carey, Do Me a Favour And F–k Off”

Liam Gallagher has some choice words for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducting artists from other genres. He believes that having artists from other genres dilutes the accomplishments of musicians in the rock genre. Oasis is up for this year’s nominees making Gallagher especially vocal.

Videos by American Songwriter

In particular, Mariah Carey became the subject of Gallagher’s ire. Carey is just one of this year’s nominations, which include Foreigner, Dave Matthews Band, Mary J. Blige, Kool & the Gang, Peter Frampton, Cher, A Tribe Called Quest, Jane’s Addiction, Eric B & Rakim, Sade, Lenny Kravitz, Sinead O’Connor, and Ozzy Osbourne.

Gallagher takes issue with artists like Carey who haven’t previously recorded songs in the genre. According to the artist, it just doesn’t make sense. Speaking with The Sunday Times, Gallagher shared his thoughts.

“As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favour and f–k off,” he told the outlet. He compared Carey joining the Hall of Fame to himself joining a rap hall of fame.

“It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board. So it’s all a load of b–l-cks,” he continued.

Liam Gallagher Isn’t The Only One Angry

Gallagher is far from the only one to feel this way. Rock fans previously shared their sentiments about the practice on Reddit, with resentment boiling for the past few years.

One person wrote at the time, “I don’t get it either. They’re nominating people like Cher and Dolly Parton, when real rock bands like Bad Company, Kansas, Foreigner, Boston…….and I could keep going, have still not been inducted! It’s ridiculous, and makes no sense!”

Another wrote, “Yep I agree 100%. If they want to go about it the way they’ve been doing it then it should be rebranded as the ‘Music Hall of Fame.'”

Artists like Dolly Parton garnered controversy for their nominations. After the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Parton felt the need to justify her place there. She went and created her first ever rock album Rockstar as a result. She explained to Billboard her thoughts.

Parton said, “I never meant to cause trouble or stir up any controversy. It was just always my belief — and I think millions of other people out there too — [I] always thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was just set up for the greatest people in the rock ‘n’ roll business, and I just didn’t feel like I really measured up to that and I don’t want to take anything away from the people that have worked so hard.”

[Photo by Jason Oxenham/Getty Images]