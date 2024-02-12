Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, & Lenny Kravitz React to Their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominations

The 2024 nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were announced Saturday, February 10, and some of the 15 potential honorees have taken to social media to share their reactions to the news.

Among the artists who posted messages in response to being nominated were Ozzy Osbourne, Foreigner’s Mick Jones, Peter Frampton, and Lenny Kravitz.

Osbourne, who was previously inducted into the Rock Hall as a member of Black Sabbath in 2006, was nominated as a solo artist for the first time this year.

“I’m deeply honored to receive this news from the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame,” the Metal Madman wrote. “To be one of the few musicians who’s being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined. After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of.”

Foreigner, Frampton, and Kravitz all also received their first-ever Rock Hall nods this year.

Foreigner’s Mick Jones Is Appreciative

Interestingly, Jones is the only Foreigner member currently still playing in the band that will be welcomed into the Rock Hall if the group is chosen for the honor.

“I deeply appreciate the recognition from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame committee,” Jones wrote. “It is wonderful that FOREIGNER has maintained its presence all these years and brought the music to our fans. Getting this news today is an incredible endorsement of what we have achieved over time.”

The 79-year-old guitarist/songwriter added, “I know I speak for my fellow FOREIGNER nominees, Lou [Gramm], Rick [Wills], Al [Greenwood], Dennis [Elliott], and the families of Ed Gagliardi and Ian McDonald.”

Gramm, Greenwood, Elliott, Gagliardi, and McDonald all were original members of Foreigner, along with Jones. Wills played with the band from 1979 to 1991.

Gagliardi died in 2014 and McDonald passed away in 2022. They left the band, respectively, in 1979 and 1980.

Gramm was last an official member of Foreigner in 2003, while Greenwood exited in 1980 and Elliott left in 1991. Over the last several years, some or all of the surviving original members and Wills reunited with Foreigner to perform at a number of shows.

Frampton Asks Fans to “Please Vote for Me”

Frampton, who performed at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony with honoree Sheryl Crow, encouraged fans to pick him when they voted in the online poll.

“Well, I don’t know about you guys, but I’m thrilled to be nominated for induction into the @rockhall,” Frampton wrote. “For a long time you, my friends, have been telling me I should be in it. So now that I’m nominated, I’m going to ask you a huge favour. Please vote for me (a lot) at vote.rockhall.com and let’s get this done! Then I’ll see you in Cleveland this Fall. Thank you all!”

Kravitz Is “Grateful”

Kravitz wrote, simply, “Grateful to be nominated for this prestigious honor, @rockhall.”

The Other Nominees

This year’s other Rock Hall nominees are Dave Matthews Band, Mariah Carey, Mary J. Blige, Cher, Eric B. & Rakim, Jane’s Addiction, Kool & the Gang, Oasis, the late Sinéad O’Connor, Sade, and A Tribe Called Quest.

More Details About 2024 Inductions

As previously reported, the 2024 inductees will be announced in late April, and the honorees will be welcomed into the Rock Hall at a ceremony in Cleveland this fall. The exact date of the event and ticket information will be announced soon.

As was the case in 2023, this year’s induction ceremony will be streamed live on Disney+. A special featuring highlights of the event will then air on ABC at a later date, and will be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Each year, an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry submit nominee ballots.

As part of the induction selection process, fans can vote online through April 26 at vote.rockhall.com or in person at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. Voting is limited to seven picks at a time, once daily. Once voting is closed, the top five artists selected by the public will make up a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2024 inductees.