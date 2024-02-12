Liam Gallagher Obliterates Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Expletive-Filled Take After Oasis Nomination

Although Liam Gallagher performed as the lead singer for the rock band Oasis for nearly 20 years, it appears that the artist isn’t all that thrilled about the band receiving recognition from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Since established in the early 1980s, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has honored musicians and artists who not only contributed to rock music but changed the genre while doing so. While most are excited about receiving such an honor, Gallagher didn’t hide his feelings about the invitation.

Jumping on Twitter to express his feeling about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Gallagher posted, “F**K the Rock and Roll half of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x.” Gaining nearly 500,000 views, fans appeared both shocked by his statement and confused about the word “Bumbaclarts.” The term is Jamaican slang that means to be surprised or shocked. At the same time, it is also an insult meaning “toilet paper.”

Fuck the Rock n Roll hall of fame its full of BUMBACLARTS LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 12, 2024

Besides Oasis gaining a nomination from the foundation, other nominees included, Ozzy Osbourne, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Sinead O’ Connor, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Lenny Kravitz, and several others. The chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, John Sykes, expressed his excitement about the recent nominees. He said, “This remarkable list of nominees reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honours and celebrates. Continuing in the true spirit of rock and roll, these artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Liam Gallagher Not The Only One To Criticize Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Gallagher isn’t the only one attacking the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as back in December, Cher also criticized the foundation, explaining how she never received an induction even with all of her accomplishments. She told Kelly Clarkson, “I wouldn’t be in it now if they gave me a million dollars … I’m never going to change my mind. They can just go you-know-what themselves.”

Although already part of the Hall of Fame thanks to his time with Black Sabbath, Osbourne received another nomination for his work outside of the band. Actually excited about the honor, he said, “To be one of the few musicians who’s being considered for a second entry, now as a solo artist, is something I could never have imagined. After 44 years as a solo artist the fact that I can continue to record music and receive this recognition is something I am incredibly proud of.”

