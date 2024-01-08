Liam Gallagher On How He Knew Collaboration with John Squire Would Work

Liam Gallagher of Oasis and John Squire of Stone Roses recently dropped their first collaborative single, “Just Another Rainbow,” from their forthcoming joint album. Gallagher also commented on why he knew the effort would be worth it with Squire, saying “the clothes said it all.”

Videos by American Songwriter

In an interview with Zane Lowe of Apple Music 1, Gallagher shared that he knew he and Squire would get along immediately. “I had no doubt that they were going to be fucking cool,” he said of Stone Roses. “I had no doubt the music said it all. The clothes said it all, the attention to detail.”

[REALTED: Liam Gallagher Will Celebrate Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ on Tour for Its 30th Anniversary]

He continued, “I knew there was going to be no clowns in that band. So it was easy. It was all about me, not acting like a c–t.” Gallagher and Squire shared news of the new single a month ago after hyping the project for a while. Gallagher described it as “the best record since [The Beatles’] Revolver.“

Liam Gallagher Talks John Squire as a Songwriter and Their Creative Partnership

The collaboration began in 2022 when Squire joined Gallagher onstage at the Knebworth Festival for “Champagne Supernova.” He had previously joined Oasis on that song in 1996, and it seemed that old friendships were then renewed. Yet, Gallagher also described him and Squire as not entirely friends, but as people who knew each other in passing at the time.

“John had played with us with Oasis and then, when we’ve met, we’ve gone on tour with the Seahorses and stuff, and I wouldn’t say we were mates, you know what I mean?” Gallagher explained. “We sort of just knew each other. We were pleasant with each other and we’d seen each other and it was all, we had a bit of a shoe fetish going down. We always talk about shoes and where’d you get them from, blah, blah.

“And then going back to making these songs, I remember John just going, ‘Look, I’m back to writing songs and that again,’ which made me happy regardless of me singing on [it] or anything. He’s doing songs again and playing the guitar and obviously plays everything, but so these songs come my way and I was double pleased to sing them. I love them,” Gallagher continued.

“I think John’s a [censored] songwriter just equally as good as he is playing a guitar,” he concluded. “And I’m sure people know that anyway, but it’s nice if more [censored] people get to know it.”

Featured Image by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for Bauer Media

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission