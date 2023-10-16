Liam Gallagher Will Celebrate Oasis’ ‘Definitely Maybe’ on Tour for Its 30th Anniversary

Liam Gallagher definitely maybe wants to celebrate Definitely Maybe, Oasis‘ influential 1994 debut album, with a 12-date 30th anniversary tour, and he’s planning on going full throttle next summer with B-sides and new takes on old songs.

Gallagher announced the tour recently on social media, per a report from NME. “I’m bouncing around the house to announce the ‘Definitely Maybe’ Tour,” he wrote. “The most important album of the ‘90s bar none. I wouldn’t be anywhere without it and neither would you, so let’s celebrate together.”

This year, Gallagher revealed that he was interested in playing Definitely Maybe in full, and has been revealing hints and teases at the project ever since. Along with the official announcement, he revealed that he would be playing “naughty” B-sides and other songs from that era of Oasis, including “Half the World Away,” originally performed by his brother and former Oasis member Noel Gallagher.

The tour makes 12 stops in the U.K. and Ireland, beginning in Sheffield on June 2. From there, Liam will take the show to Cardiff, London, and his hometown of Manchester for multiple nights, then to Glasgow and Dublin.

According to a press release, the tour will also feature “fan favourites that could be performed from the other songs that were released during the ‘Definitely Maybe’ era.” Liam has featured former guitarist Paul Arthurs—or Bonehead—on social media, implying that he may be joining him on tour. Arthurs was previously performing solo shows before a cancer scare sidelined him, but he has since been given a clean bill of health and may be joining his former bandmate on the road.

Tickets for Definitely Maybe 30 Years go on sale Friday, October 20 at 9 a.m. BST. Liam will be taking a solo approach to the seminal album, as Noel Gallagher has been adamant that an Oasis reunion is not happening. But Liam remains on the lookout for offers, and in the meantime shared that Definitely Maybe will be reissued for the 30th anniversary. In addition, Oasis is reissuing their B-sides collection The Masterplan for its 25th anniversary.

In conversation with NME in 2020, Liam shared that being solo is “fucking boring,” that being in the band was always how he envisioned it, and that he imagined “us all being around [in interviews], having a fucking crack.” While his infamous feud with his older brother is still going strong, Liam remains steadfast that an offer to get Oasis back together will come through, but whether or not it will be for the right reasons remains to be seen.

“It is gonna happen, believe you me,” Liam said. “It’s gonna happen very fucking soon because [Noel’s] greedy and he loves money and he knows that it’s got to happen soon or it won’t happen.”

Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images