Is Liam Gallagher Playing Glastonbury or Just Selling CBD Chocolates?

Despite blasting brother Noel last year about “getting people’s hopes up” for an Oasis reunion, Liam Gallagher is apparently not above toying with fans’ emotions himself.

Liam Gallagher Confirms, Then Denies, Glastonbury Appearance with John Squire

On Wednesday (Feb. 21,) the former Oasis frontman seemed to confirm his appearance with John Squire at this summer’s Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England.

Gallagher and Squire, of Stone Roses, dropped their first collaborative single, “Just Another Rainbow,” in January. The pair’s joint album is slated for a March 1 release.

Yeah — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 21, 2024

“Will we see you and Squire at Glastonbury this summer LG?” a user asked Gallagher on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Yeah,” the “Don’t Look Back in Anger” singer-songwriter replied.

Several fans seemed hesitant to rush to judgment, perhaps noting Gallagher’s notorious unpredictability. “Maybe he’s going but not performing,” one X user wrote.

Gallagher Clarifies Glastonbury Appearance: “I Might be Selling CBD Toblerones”

The Manchester, England native, 51, quickly walked that announcement back less than 24 hours later.

“I never said I was playing GLASTONBURY every body COOL OUT,” Gallagher wrote Thursday (Feb. 22.)

I never said I was playing GLASTONBURY every body COOL OUT — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 22, 2024

When one user helpfully reminded Gallagher of his own words, the artist clarified he never said he was performing.

“They said will we see you there I said YEAH and they might I might be selling CBD toblerones,” Gallagher wrote.

Liam Gallagher Has Said He’s Open to an Oasis Reunion

One X user reminded Gallagher that he keeps “teasing an Oasis reunion” despite it “not happening.”

“And how do you know it’s not mystic know it all,” the British rocker replied.

And how do you know it’s not mystic know it all — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) February 22, 2024

The band’s acrimonious split was well publicized in 2009, when Noel Gallagher announced he “simply could not go on working” with his younger brother “a day longer.”

The brothers and their bandmates had sold more than 75 million records worldwide at the time, picking up two GRAMMY nominations.

Liam Gallagher said in a February 2022 interview that the band “should have never split up” and that he was open to a reunion.

However, Noel Gallagher has expressed little desire to share another stage with his brother. That didn’t stop the former Oasis guitarist from daring Liam to call him for a discussion during a June 2023 interview.

“I couldn’t give a flying f*** one way or the other, but he keeps going on about it,” Noel Gallagher, 56, said. “And I’m like, ‘OK, well f*cking call us then.”

Featured image by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images