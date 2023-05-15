Watch: Lizzo Crushes Beauty Standards with Uplifting Speech

It’s “About Damn Time” someone spoke out about society’s unrealistic beauty standards. Lizzo sparked the conversation at a recent stop on her 2023 Special Tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

The pop sensation turned to social media late Sunday evening (May 14) to share the powerful message she delivered to her sold-out crowd. Lizzo includes words of affirmation and questions on the jumbotron throughout her performances. One night, the graphic read, “When was the last time you said something kind about yourself?”

While sporting a glistening gold gown, the singer/songwriter recalled a time when she overheard a fan talking poorly about themselves and their body.

“I heard somebody say, ‘Never,'” explained Lizzo. “That breaks my heart because we live in a world where they are trying to take our specialness from us as we speak. Trying to eliminate what makes us different, what makes us unique, what makes us beautiful.”

Lizzo continued to share her personal story and how she found the confidence to become a trailblazer for individuals like herself.

“We hear from the world every single day why we’re not good enough,” she pointed out. “The last person you need to hear it from is yourself. I am a fat Black woman. I grew up when this was not the beauty standard. I did not see this on stages, in magazines, on television, in movies, and winning awards. But I made it happen because I believed in myself. I spoke to myself every single day with love.”

The platinum-selling artist said it was not easy at first to make this positive lifestyle change, but it was well worth it in the long run.

“It took a long time, but I got there. I’m no different than any of you in this room,” she declared. “Every single day, you need to take some time out of your day and say something kind about yourself – even if it’s, ‘You’re special.’ I’m so glad that you’re still with us…broken, but you’re still perfect.”

The audience responded with echoing applause, confirming they understood her inspiring call for action. This is far from the first time Lizzo has clapped back at beauty standards and encouraged fans to be their most authentic selves, as she recently told People that she’s a “body icon.”

“I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day,” the Grammy Award winner told the outlet. “It may not be one person’s ideal body type, just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard.”

The vocalist also released a reality series titled, Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, an empowering show that follows 13 plus-size women competing to become her backup dancers. The show debuted in 2022 and scored six Emmy nominations. Season 1 is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and via Peacock.

“It was important that I changed the narrative of what a reality competition television show looks like,” Lizzo previously shared at South by Southwest Festival. “We don’t always have to be cruel. We can be kind, and we don’t have to pit people against each other. I feel like it’s hard enough in the dance world already for girls who look like me, so why would I create that environment in my space? If I have the power to change that, why not change that?”

She also dropped YOUR SKIN by Yitty, a “gender affirming shapewear” for individuals of all identities.

Lizzo’s must-see tour will run until late July.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy