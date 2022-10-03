Lindsey Buckingham Cancels Remaining UK Tour Dates Due to “Ongoing Health Issues”

Lindsey Buckingham has cancelled the remaining dates of the UK and European leg of his tour due to “ongoing health issues.” The canceled dates include three final shows in the UK, including shows in Glasgow, Liverpool, and Dublin.

The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist and singer was nearly finished with his tour, which started on Sept. 19 in Paris and played his most recent show at the Palladium in London on Oct. 1 before revealing the remaining cancellations.

“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour,” read a statement on Buckingham’s social media pages. “Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future.”

Supporting Buckingham’s seventh album, which is self-titled, the tour was previously postponed earlier in 2022 after members of his live band contracted COVID.

News on Lindsey’s remaining European tour dates. pic.twitter.com/4Zojls8wjA — Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) October 2, 2022

Lindsey Buckingham also marks the artist’s first solo album in a decade, following the 2011 Seeds We Sow—a follow-up to his 2017 collaborative album with former Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham Christine McVie—with singles “Scream,” “I Don’t Mind,” and “On the Wrong Side,” the latter track inspired by his former band.

In August, Buckingham joined The Killers on stage at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles to perform Fleetwood Mac’s 1976 Rumours classic “Go Your Own Way.”

Buckingham is still scheduled to pick up on another North American leg of his tour, which will kick off on Oct. 26 in Louisville, Kentucky, and conclude in Augusta, Georgia on Nov. 19.

Lindsey Buckingham 2022 North American Tour Dates:

10/26 — Bristol, TN @ Paramount Center for the Arts

10/27 — Louisville, KY @ Kentucky Center for the Arts (Brown Theatre)

10/29 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place

10/31 — Eau Claire, WI @ University of Wisconsin Eau Claire (Pablo Center at the Confluence)

11/01 — Green Bay, WI @ Meyer Theatre

11/03 — Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

11/04 — Elkhart, IN @ Lerner Theatre

11/06 — York, PA @ Appell Center for the Performing Arts

11/07 — Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

11/09 — Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

11/10 — New London, CT @ Garde Arts Center

11/12 — New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

11/13 — Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts

11/15 — Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center

11/16 — Durham, NC @ Carolina Theatre

11/18 — Nashville, TN @ CMA Theatre (Country Music Hall of Fame)

11/19 — Augusta, GA @ The Bell Auditorium

Photo: Courtesy of Grandstand PR