Lindsey Buckingham Reveals Plans to Release First New Solo Album Since 2021: “I’m Really Excited About This Piece of Work”

Lindsey Buckingham has revealed that he has a new solo album in the works. The new record is a follow-up to the former Fleetwood Mac member’s self-titled 2021 album.

The 76-year-old singer/guitarist posted a video clip on his social media pages in which he discussed the project.

“This new album is just representative of the culmination of everything that I’ve learned from making solo albums over the last 25 years,” Buckingham said. “I feel like this particular album is the culmination of holding a certain line ethically and idealistically that I’ve managed to maintain for many years.”

He added, “So I’m really excited about this piece of work.”

Lindsey’s next studio effort will be the eighth solo album of original material that he’s released. Buckingham also has released two collaborative albums. The first was Buckingham Nicks, which was recorded with his then-girlfriend and musical partner Stevie Nicks and released in 1973. The duo both joined Fleetwood Mac about a year or so after the album’s release. The second was the album he made with his longtime Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie, which was released in 2017.

Buckingham Nicks was reissued in September 2025 after being out of print for 50 years. The album, which failed to chart when it was first released, debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 when it was reissued.

Fans React to the News of Buckingham’s New Solo Album

Buckingham’s announcement that he has a new solo album on the way inspired some fans to share their reactions in the comments section of his YouTube post.

“Thank you Lindsey, for putting forth more of your artistry for us to enjoy!” one fan wrote. “May you stay strong in your endeavors!”

A second commented, “I absolutely can’t wait to hear and get to experience your new album & possibly get to see you perform live in 2026.”

A third fan posted, “Fantastic news! You’re one heck of a guitarist but also an interesting artist and innovative mind.”

Other Recent Buckingham News

Buckingham recently contributed electric guitar to a new song by Miley Cyrus titled “Secrets.” The track appeared as a bonus track on the deluxe edition of Cyrus’ 2025 album, Something Beautiful. Fleetwood Mac drummer Mick Fleetwood played drums on the tune.

Lindsey’s most recent solo release was the 2024 compilation 20th Century Lindsey. The multiple-disc collection boasts remastered versions of his first three solo albums—Law and Order (1981), Go Insane (1984), and Out of the Cradle (1992). It also features a new eight-song compilation titled 20th Century Rarities that includes rare mixes and tunes that Buckingham contributed to movie soundtracks.

