Lionel Richie Taken to Hospital via Ambulance After Cutting Show Short

Lionel Richie’s health scare reportedly prompted a hospital visit. During the first night of Richie’s Sing A Song All Night Long Tour in Saint Paul, Minnesota, the singer got dizzy while on stage.

He tried to continue on by singing “Dancing on the Ceiling” while seated, telling the crowd, “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit you a** down.”

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He went on to perform “Three Times a Lady” at the piano, but decided to depart the stage after that song. Fans waited an hour for Richie to return, but, eventually, saxophonist Dino Soldo came out on stage to inform them that he was too ill to continue the show.

TMZ, citing sources connected to Richie, reported that paramedics met the American Idol judge backstage. After examining him, he was taken to the hospital via ambulance, according to the outlet.

The outlet further noted that the hospital visit was a precautionary measure. However, Richie’s current condition is unknown.

Lionel Richie’s Current Tour

The singer is currently on the road with Earth, Wind & Fire. They’re next scheduled to play Friday, June 26, in Chicago, Illinois.

The trek is slated to take the performers across North America through August, with concerts booked in cities including New York, Atlanta, and Seattle. The last stop of the tour is scheduled to take place Aug. 14 in Austin, Texas.

Ahead of the Saint Paul show, Richie took to Instagram to express his excitement about the tour. The trek began just days after his 77th birthday.

Richie shared a video of crew members presenting him with a birthday cake while rehearsing on stage.

“A perfect way to start the tour!!” he captioned the clip. “Feeling grateful!! See you tonight, Saint Paul, MN.”

In a separate post, Richie shared pics from his pre-show preparations, including shots of him backstage, with crew members, and in the then-empty venue.

“Opening night. Rehearsals. Sound check. Showtime tonight,” he wrote. “Saint Paul, you’re up!!!”

Richie has yet to speak out about his health scare, or announce if it will impact future tour dates.

Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater