‘American Idol’ Star Lionel Richie Abruptly Ends First Tour Show After Medical Scare

On June 24, Lionel Richie celebrated the first night of his tour. Hitting the road once again, the singer prepared for shows all over the United States. And with a tagline “Sing a Song All Night Long”, fans were eager to see the American Idol judge on the stage once again. But sadly, the celebration was cut short after the singer struggled. Admitting that he was feeling somewhat “dizzy” at the time, the hitmaker eventually left, canceling the concert.

Spending over five decades in the music industry, Richie understood that the show must go on. But at the same time, he also knew the dangers that most singers put themselves in when pushing their bodies to the max. That’s why he decided to take a seat when performing “Dancing on the Ceiling.” Even he declared, “When you’re feeling dizzy, sit you a** down.”

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BREAKING: Lionel Ritchie concert in St Paul at Grand Casino Arena canceled mid-show. Ritchie sat down on stage during “Dancing on the Ceiling”, said he felt dizzy. Performed one more song at piano, “Three Times a Lady”, then announced unplanned intermission. Did not return. pic.twitter.com/RNalkYHnmG — Patrick Kessler (@PatKessler) June 25, 2026

With Richie needing an intermission, fans wanted nearly an hour before the singer’s saxophonist, Dino Soldo, returned. Addressing the crowd, the musician thanked them for coming but said that Richie wasn’t feeling well and couldn’t continue that night.

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What This Means For The Rest Of Lionel Richie’s Tour

While fans wait for an update, Richie’s next performance is scheduled to take place in Chicago, Illinois, on June 26. From there, he will jet to Columbus, Ohio, for a show on June 27. Looking at his entire tour, the hitmaker planned for concerts throughout June, July, and August. But with Richie’s health in question, fans can only speculate.

Although most fans offered their love and support for Richie, others questioned why he continued to tour at 77. He recently celebrated his birthday on June 20. “This man is almost 80 yrs old, why is he still trying to do this? Can’t be for money because he is wealthy. It’s a like a boxer, don’t know when to step down and go on and do other things in life.”

Another fan used the moment to remember what they considered to be the peak of music. “This is pure torture watching all the great musicians we grew up with age. Hats off to them still performing doing what they love. Many of these musicians can’t be replicated and it’s a reminder to all of us who grew up in the 70s, 80s, and 90s we probably took for granted the music we had.”

Thankfully, Richie appeared to recognize something was wrong before pushing himself too far, choosing his health over No. 1 hits. And if anyone has proven they can bounce back, it’s the entertainer who has spent more than 50 years lighting up the stage.

(Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for Acrisure Amphitheater)