Listen: Jon Batiste Drops “Calling Your Name,” Announces New Star-Studded Album

Jon Batiste has a new song and it’s “Calling Your Name.” The lead single from his newly announced album, the futuristic bop offers an invigorating taste of what’s to come from the R&B hitmaker. Check it out below.

With “Calling Your Name” came the news of the artist’s forthcoming follow-up to his 2021 Grammy award-winning release, We Are. Titled World Music Radio, the album is expected to arrive on August 18 and will see contributions from Lil Wayne, Lana Del Rey, Kenny G, and more.

“World Music Radio is a concept album that takes place in the interstellar regions of the universe,” the artist detailed the upcoming project in a post on his social media. “The listener is led through the album by an interstellar traveling griot named Billy Bob Bo Bob, who takes you sonically all around the world at the speed of light.”

Batiste shared, “I created this album with a feeling of liberation in my life and a renewed sense of exploration of my personhood, my craft, and of the world around me, unlike anything I ever felt before,” adding elsewhere, “There was a lot of joy in making this and it definitely translates to the listening experience, and now to you.

“This new album will fill your soul, open your heart and stretch your mind while expanding your vision of popular art,” he wrote. “We really wanted to re-examine and redefine terms like world music as they exist in the culture…(more on the later).

“More surprises to come so stay tuned,” he promised, signing off with “Welcome to World Music Radio.”

World Music Radio Track List

1. “Hello, Billy Bob”

2. “Raindance” (ft. Native Soul)

3. “Be Who You Are” (ft. J.I.D, NewJeans, Camilo)

4. “Worship”

5. “My Heart” (ft. Rita Payés)

6. “Drink Water” (ft. Jon Bellion, Fireboy DML)

7. “Calling Your Name”

8. “Clair De Lune” (ft. Kenny G)

9. “Butterfly”

10. “17th Ward Prelude”

11. “Uneasy” (ft. Lil Wayne)

12. “CALL NOW (504-305-8269)” (ft. Michael Batiste)

13. “Chassol”

14. “BOOM FOR REAL”

15. “MOVEMENT 18’ (Heroes)”

16. “Master Power”

17. “Running Away” (ft. Leigh-Anne)

18. “Goodbye, Billy Bob”

19. “White Space”

20. “Wherever You Are”

21. “Life Lesson” (ft. Lana Del Rey)

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images