Kelly Clarkson Clears Up Rumors About “Beef” With Carrie Underwood

No bad blood here! During an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Kelly Clarkson revealed that there was absolutely nothing going on between her and Carrie Underwood, despite them constantly being compared.

“There’s no beef between us — well, there’s nothing between us. We don’t know each other,” she clarified.

Clarkson mentioned that although they’ve crossed paths a few times, they haven’t developed any kind of relationship beyond that. It was only after she emphatically clarified this point that the singer realized the fan who called in didn’t even inquire about her rivalry with Underwood. The actual question was: “What did you enjoy the most about having [Underwood] as a guest on your talk show?”

“Look, everyone always asks me the pitted against each other question,” Clarkson stated explaining why she thought they were comparing her to Underwood. “It was great to have her on the show. I think the thing that was cool about it is that everybody always pits us against each other, and I don’t know why they do that — they don’t do that with dudes. We don’t even know each other well enough to do that. But I’d love to have her there in person. It was during Covid, so it was over Zoom.”

The alleged feud between Clarkson and Underwood appears to have originated when people started comparing their success after winning their respective seasons on American Idol.

In 2018, Clarkson addressed the rumors after coming across an online poll that pitted her against Underwood. The polls asked fans to determine which of the two was the more “iconic” winner of the singing competition.

“I think we’re both winning in life and pretty blessed!” Clarkson went on to tweet. “Singers, mamas, CEO’S…. #AmbitiousBlondes go ahead @carrieunderwood.”

Underwood, went on to respond, tweeting, “Whatever, girl, I voted for you! But seriously, I do wish more publications would just celebrate women’s success without pitting them against each other…Just my thoughts…anyway…Love ya’! Hope you’re well!”

Clarkson also spoke to Cohen about her special connection with country legend Reba McEntire. The two singers had a closer bond in a familial sense when Clarkson married her now ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, whose father was married to McEntire from 1989 to 2015.

“We were friends before Brandon and I even got together,” she went on to say. “Before she signed up to The Voice, we were texting each other about that. We text each other all the time. I think we’re both women of sound mind that know that life doesn’t work out sometime. She would know best; it’s like literally the same thing. So, yeah, no hard feelings there. Just feelings.”

It was unexpected for many when Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock back in 2020, following almost seven years of marriage. Despite tying the knot in October 2013 and subsequently having two children together, daughter River Rose and son Remington, the singer has revealed that their marriage was far from flawless. Since their split, Clarkson has been increasingly candid about her relationship and has openly shared her emotions during the separation.

