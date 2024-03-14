Meghan Trainor Announces First Tour in Seven Years for 2024

Meghan Trainor hasn’t toured in promotion of a new album in about seven years, but it looks like that’s about the change. The “All About That Bass” singer/songwriter just announced her sixth studio album Timeless will be released on June 14, and a fall 2024 tour will kick off along with it. Trainor is bringing some big names along for the September-October tour, including Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, Chris Olsen, and Ryan Trainor.

The Meghan Trainor 2024 Tour will begin this fall on September 4 in Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center with support from Paul Russell and Chris Olsen. The tour will close on October 19 in Inglewood, California at The Kia Forum with support from Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen.

A few different presale events will be available for the Meghan Trainor 2024 Tour. An artist presale will start on March 19 at 10:00 am CDT, and fans can get more info on codes via Trainor’s website. There will also be Live Nation and Ticketmaster presales on March 20 at 10:00 am CDT. All presale events will go live through Ticketmaster.

General on-sale starts on March 22 at 10:00 am CDT. Fans can get their tickets through Stubhub once general on-sale begins. We always recommend Stubhub for general sale tickets, since the platform is backed by the FanProtect Guarantee, so fans don’t have to worry about potential scams.

September 4 – Riverbend Music Center – Cincinnati, OH (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

September 6 – Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA (with Chris Olsen)

September 7 – Mann Center for the Performing Arts – Philadelphia, PA (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

September 10 – FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN (with Paul Russell and Ryan Trainor)

September 12 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

September 13 – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre – Alpharetta, GA (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

September 15 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

September 17 – Jiffy Lube Live – Bristow, VA (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

September 20 – Xfinity Center – Mansfield, MA (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

September 21 – Mohegan Sun Arena – Uncasville, CT (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

September 25 – Madison Square Garden – New York, NY (with Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen)

September 27 – Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH (with Paul Russell and Ryan Trainor)

September 28 – Budweiser Stage – Toronto, ON (with Paul Russell and Ryan Trainor)

September 30 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MI (with Paul Russell and Ryan Trainor)

October 2 – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Maryland Heights, MO (with Paul Russell and Ryan Trainor)

October 4 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN (with Paul Russell and Ryan Trainor)

October 5 – Allstate Arena – Rosemont, IL (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

October 8 – Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO (with Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen)

October 10 – Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion – Rogers, AR (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

October 12 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

October 13 – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion – The Woodlands, TX (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

October 16 – Talking Stick Resort – Phoenix, AZ (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

October 18 – Shoreline Amphitheatre – Mountain View, CA (with Paul Russell and Chris Olsen)

October 19 – The Kia Forum – Inglewood, CA (with Natasha Bedingfield, Paul Russell, and Chris Olsen)

Photo courtesy of @meghantrainorsongs on Facebook

