Reba McEntire Joins Third Season of ABC’s ‘Big Sky’

ABC has announced that Reba McEntire will join their Montana-set mystery series Big Sky. The lauded country singer will join the third season of the show in a regular role.

McEntire’s character is described as the mercurial matriarch of the Brick family, Sunny, who works as a backcountry outfitter with a history of missing customers.

The former CMA Entertainer of the year took to Twitter to comment on her casting saying: “So excited to join @BigSkyABC next season!”

Season 2 of Big Sky began airing in September. The series is adapted from the novel The Highway by C.J. Box. Series two follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Kenny Hoyt as they continue to investigate a car wreck outside Helena, Montana. Along the way, they collide with a new list of suspects, an old flame of Hoyt’s, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers.

A release date for season three has not yet been revealed.

McEntire’s lauded career has spanned decades. This isn’t her first venture into the TV world. McEntire helmed her landmark sitcom, Reba, for six seasons in the early to mid-00s. She most recently appeared in multiple episodes of The Big Bang Theory prequel Young Sheldon. She has also featured in several films such as Tremors, The Little Rascals, and Barb and Star Go to Visit Del Mar.

