Zach Bryan Teases Unreleased Piano-Driven Love Song Ahead of His Next Album

Zach Bryan is participating in Dry January this year. Yesterday (January 2), the Oklahoma native shared a snippet of a new song that stands out among his catalog. In July, he started dating podcast host and influencer Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia. Now, he’s laying off the Bud heavies for a month. It seems that these shifts in perspective have inspired him to travel a slightly different path creatively.

Bryan shared two different snippets of the song on social media. However, the one he posted to X is longer and, therefore, showcases more of the song’s content. Watch it below.

The video sees Bryan trading his acoustic guitar for a piano. It also sees him trading his usual brooding heartbroken lyrics for something a little more upbeat. In fact, it would seem that he penned the song for LaPaglia.

The singer/songwriter didn’t explicitly share the song’s title in either post. However, both captions contain the lyric Pack the car while the creek’s runnin’. On Instagram, he followed that with the next line of the song, We’ll cast a line while the dawn’s comin’. On X, though, he followed the lyric with “Day two of dry Jan let’s goOOOO.”

A Look at the New Unreleased Zach Bryan Song

In the video, Bryan sings over an up-tempo piano line. In the chorus, the song gets a little faster and bouncier. Lyrically, it sounds like a love song. However, it still contains the kind of self-effacing lyrics that fans are used to. I reckon God is a funny man / Puttin’ beauty in these ugly hands / I don’t understand / the joke quite yet, he sings during the short snippet.

Throughout American Heartbreak, his self-titled album, and the EPs that followed each full-length, many fans wondered who hurt the songwriter. Now, though, there is no question. Everyone knows who inspired him to write the upbeat love song.

Bryan is the kind of songwriter who pens songs almost exclusively from his lived experience. With a new love and a little more happiness in his life, his forthcoming album may see him treading new lyrical territory. Last week, he announced that he was halfway through putting his next project together. So, fans won’t have to wait long to see if this shift in perspective is a one-off thing or if his current headspace has allowed him to create more upbeat music.

Pack the car while the creeks runnin

Day two of dry Jan let’s goOOOO pic.twitter.com/79MXnwVUkf — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) January 3, 2024

featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival

