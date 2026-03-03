Live ‘American Idol’ Audience Turns Against Carrie Underwood, Boos Her Hollywood Week Critiques

Carrie Underwood is having a rough go of it on American Idol. During the final Hollywood Week episode of the season, the country singer consistently got booed by the crowd after some of her critiques.

When Underwood told one contestant that she didn’t think they picked the right song, the crowd booed in response. “They just like to boo me,” Underwood stated after that instance.

The audience also didn’t appreciate it when Underwood noted that another contestant had a mix of good and bad notes during their performance. While Underwood responded with just a silly face, her fellow judge, Luke Bryan, tried to have her back by stating, “I heard it too!”

After Underwood expressed that she was unsure of another song choice, Bryan piped up again, stating, “She only won this. She knows.”

That didn’t seem to calm Underwood, who fired back to the audience, “You’re not included in the discussions.”

The live audience did not boo when Bryan commented on one contestant’s shaky start, prompting Underwood to complain, “Why don’t they boo you?”

“You’re not going to boo him?” Underwood asked the audience directly, who responded by booing. “I’m getting used to it.”

Carrie Underwood Is Booed After Critiquing Mor on American Idol

After several more performances, Mor took the stage to sing his original song, “How to Love You.” After the conclusion of his performance, Underwood complained to Bryan, “They’re gonna boo me.”

“You guys are gonna boo me. You’re gonna boo me,” she told the crowd. “It’s coming. Bring it on. I love it! Your boos are feeding me.”

Underwood went on to express her belief that, “in a room like this for you to bring an original song with that incredible band sitting behind you twiddling their thumbs, I feel like it was a missed opportunity.”

Despite Underwood’s criticisms, Mor made it through to the next portion of the competition. However, he had to wait until the end of the episode to find out if he’d survive the biggest cut in Idol history and make it into the Top 30.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC.

Photo by Disney/Connie Chornuk