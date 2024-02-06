LIVE: Toby Keith Tributes Pour In After ‘American Legend’ Dies At 62

Toby Keith, the chart topping country music artist known for hit singles like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue,” passed away on Monday, February 5th at age 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.

Here is how artists, journalists, and supporters are remembering the outspoken musician whose music and larger than life persona brought him droves of fans and critics alike.

Good Morning America: "Valiant fight with stomach cancer"

Good Morning America aired a tribute to Keith today, with co-host Robin Roberts saying he fought a "valiant" fight with stomach cancer, before fellow hosts George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, and Linsey Davis all agreed they were "Thinking about him."

CBS News Posts Tribute To TikTok

CBS News published a TikTok summarizing Keith's career, referring to him as being "Sometimes a polarizing figure in country music." https://www.tiktok.com/@cbsnews/video/7332467026461527342

Darryl Worley Says Keith "Had a swagger that was a little different than most"

Darryl Worley memorialized Keith with a longer post on Twitter, remarking on Keith's individuality and the grace with which he approached the ending of his life. Toby Keith was his own man. He set a great example for all of us in life and in death. He had one shot at this just like we all do and he did it his way. I paid attention to his life and his career. He had a swagger that was a little different than most because he knew who he… pic.twitter.com/WJZ9X2YQru — Darryl Worley (@darrylworley) February 6, 2024

Carrie Underwood "Saddle up the horses, Jesus"

Asking Jesus to saddle up the horses in preparation for Keith's arrival to heaven, Carrie Underwood shared recent and old photos of her and Keith on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood)

Zach Bryan "rest in peace friend we love you"

Zach Bryan remembered Keith with a personal anecdote, sharing that Bryan would always listen to Keith's music while riding in his dad's car growing up. too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith. really hard thing to hear

rest in peace friend we love you — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) February 6, 2024

Jason Aldean "You and your music will be forever remembered big man."

Jason Aldean, himself the focus of plenty of controversy this year, remembered Keith as a kindred spirit on Twitter. Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing. Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man. pic.twitter.com/M2RwMUFdKx — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) February 6, 2024

American Songwriter Identifies Keith's Best Quotes

American Songwriter journalist Jacob Uitti remembered Keith by identifying what he considers to be Keith's 20 best quotes. The list includes quotes from Keith ranging from how he approaches his work to his political views and memories of his parents. “I write all year long, and at the end of the year I pull these forty or fifty things out and say, ‘Which of these things do I want to record?'” “Here’s the thing. Just because you’re pro-troops doesn’t mean you’re pro-war. And just because you’re anti-war doesn’t mean you’re anti-troops. Just because you don’t support the war people think you are anti-troops and you are a bad guy.” “My mom taught us the Serenity Prayer at a young age.”

ESPN Personality Pat McAfee "Rest Easy"

ESPN personality Pat McAfee, also known for a roguish personality similar to Keith's, tweeted simply "Rest easy Toby Keith," while sharing Keith's late tune "Don't Let the Old Man In." Rest easy Toby Keith 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/xGdXlS8mrS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 6, 2024

Barstool Sports Calls Keith an "American Legend"