LIVE: Toby Keith Tributes Pour In After ‘American Legend’ Dies At 62

Toby Keith, the chart topping country music artist known for hit singles like “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” and “Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue,” passed away on Monday, February 5th at age 62 after a battle with stomach cancer.
Here is how artists, journalists, and supporters are remembering the outspoken musician whose music and larger than life persona brought him droves of fans and critics alike.
Good Morning America: "Valiant fight with stomach cancer"
Good Morning America aired a tribute to Keith today, with co-host Robin Roberts saying he fought a "valiant" fight with stomach cancer, before fellow hosts George Stephanopoulos, Lara Spencer, and Linsey Davis all agreed they were "Thinking about him."
CBS News Posts Tribute To TikTok
CBS News published a TikTok summarizing Keith's career, referring to him as being "Sometimes a polarizing figure in country music."
Darryl Worley Says Keith "Had a swagger that was a little different than most"
Darryl Worley memorialized Keith with a longer post on Twitter, remarking on Keith's individuality and the grace with which he approached the ending of his life.
Carrie Underwood "Saddle up the horses, Jesus"
Asking Jesus to saddle up the horses in preparation for Keith's arrival to heaven, Carrie Underwood shared recent and old photos of her and Keith on Instagram./
Zach Bryan "rest in peace friend we love you"
Zach Bryan remembered Keith with a personal anecdote, sharing that Bryan would always listen to Keith's music while riding in his dad's car growing up.
Jason Aldean "You and your music will be forever remembered big man."
Jason Aldean, himself the focus of plenty of controversy this year, remembered Keith as a kindred spirit on Twitter.
American Songwriter Identifies Keith's Best Quotes
American Songwriter journalist Jacob Uitti remembered Keith by identifying what he considers to be Keith's 20 best quotes. The list includes quotes from Keith ranging from how he approaches his work to his political views and memories of his parents.
“I write all year long, and at the end of the year I pull these forty or fifty things out and say, ‘Which of these things do I want to record?'”
“Here’s the thing. Just because you’re pro-troops doesn’t mean you’re pro-war. And just because you’re anti-war doesn’t mean you’re anti-troops. Just because you don’t support the war people think you are anti-troops and you are a bad guy.”
“My mom taught us the Serenity Prayer at a young age.”
ESPN Personality Pat McAfee "Rest Easy"
ESPN personality Pat McAfee, also known for a roguish personality similar to Keith's, tweeted simply "Rest easy Toby Keith," while sharing Keith's late tune "Don't Let the Old Man In."
Barstool Sports Calls Keith an "American Legend"
Barstool Sports, the often controversial media publication now once again owned by founder Dave Portnoy, tweeted in response to Keith's death calling him an "American Legend," while sharing a clip of his patriotic anthem "Courtesy Of The Red, White And Blue," a tune released in response to the September 11th attacks in New York City. One commenter reacted saying "This song always give me the chills."