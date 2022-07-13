Lizzo Celebrates Her Emmy Nomination for ‘Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’—“We Did This for Ourselves”

Lizzo earned a major nod from the Television Academy, clinching a nomination at this year’s Emmy Awards for her competition show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The Amazon Original series follows the “About Damn Time” singer as she searches for the latest addition to her league of background dancers, the Big Grrrls. Along with her hosting duties, Lizzo acted as executive producer for the series.

Lizzo celebrated the Emmy nomination with an Instagram post saying, “We didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY.”

She continued to gush about the honor on an Instagram live saying, “I am so excited to share with you guys that Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is Emmy-nominated. You know what the Emmys are? Nicole Kidman is gonna be there, bitch. Probably!”

She continued, “What am I gonna do when I meet Nicole? I don’t know… That’s what the Emmys means to me. I just wanted to process it because I’m so bad at processing my emotions in real time… I’ve probably been in shock for the last couple hours.” Watch the Livestream below.

Big Grrrls is nominated against CBS’ Amazing Race, Netflix’s Nailed It!, VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race, Bravo’s Top Chef, and NBC’s The Voice. RuPaul has taken home the trophy in the category for the last four years.

In addition to the nomination, Lizzo’s week is only heading upward as she is set to release her latest album, Special, on Friday (July 15). The album will feature songs “Grrrls,” “2 Be Loved,” “Everybody’s Gay” and “Birthday Girl.” If lead single “About Damn Time” is any indicator, the rest of the LP is heading straight to the top of the charts.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)