Cardi B is on Top of the World in New Video for “Hot Shit”

Don’t look now, but Cardi B is on top of the world.

That’s true both literally and figuratively. Not only is she one of music’s biggest names, but in her newest video for the recent single “Hot Shit,” Cardi finds herself standing on top of the world, atop a New York City skyscraper.

The video, which features Lil Dark and Kanye West, was directed by award-winning filmmaker Ado Kvataniya.

The Grammy Award-winning, Diamond-certified rapper released the new song earlier this summer, her first solo track of 2022. She’d first previewed the track with a teaser during the recent 2022 BET Awards. To date, Cardi’s single already posts 28 million global streams.

The new single was produced by Grammy nominee Tay Keith. It follows her 2021 single, “Up,” which peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Also in 2022, Cardi teamed up with Summer Walker and SZA for the hit single “No Love,” which followed another hit collaboration between Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” which was a global sensation.

Truly, in many ways, it’s Cardi’s world and everyone else is just paying the frontwoman rent.

In other recent Cardi news, the emcee recently denied fighting with a fan after feeding off concert-goers with a microphone. Read more about that HERE.

Check out the new video below.

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images