Adele, Lizzo, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, and More Nominated for 2022 Emmy Awards

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Adele, Lizzo, Donald Glover, Zendaya, and more are among the music artists nominated for a 2022 Emmy Award. Winners will be revealed during the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 12 on NBC.

Nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) are Adele: One Night Only and One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga, which were both broadcast on CBS. Bennett and Gaga, released two collaborative albums together—Cheek to Cheek in 2014 and Love For Sale in 2021—and were nominated seven years ago for Cheek to Cheek Live! Bennett previously won in the category in 2007 for Tony Bennett: An American Classic.

Adele was also nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) in 2016 for Adele: Live in New York City.

Zendaya received her second nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in an HBO drama for Euphoria. In 2020, the singer and actress became the youngest recipient of the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her role as Rue Bennett in the series, and received two nominations for outstanding Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for songs featured on Euphoria, which she co-wrote with Labrinth.

Other nominees include Selena Gomez, who was nominated along with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short—all executive producers of the Hulu show—for Outstanding Comedy Series, while Donald Glover picked up an Outstanding Lead Actor nom for FX series Atlanta, marking the artist’s third nomination in the category.

Additionally, the hip-hop star-studded 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent, which aired on CBS, is nominated for Outstanding Variety Special (Live). Despite getting seven previous nominations, the Super Bowl Halftime Show has never picked up an Emmy in this category.

Pam & Tommy, the series about Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, received 10 nominations—more than any other music project—while the Peter Jackson-directed The Beatles: Get Back is nominated for Outstanding Documentary (Series).

Other documentaries with a nom include Controlling Britney Spears for Outstanding Documentary or Non-Fiction Special, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Amazon Prime Video), and the NBC singing competition The Voice, which picked up the 11th nomination for Outstanding Reality Competition Series.

Photo: Adele (Apple Music); Lizzo (Steve Jennings)