Lizzo Reveals Title, Release Date of Upcoming Documentary

Lizzo revealed the title and release date of her upcoming HBO documentary on her life and career. Love, Lizzo will hit streaming platforms on Nov. 24.

“Finally telling my story, my way,” wrote Lizzo on Instagram, sharing the movie poster and more details on the forthcoming film.

Love, Lizzo will explore “the journey of a trailblazing superstar who has become the movement the world desperately needed just by being herself,” according to a descriptor of the film, which will also document “the inspirational story behind her humble beginnings to her meteoric rise with an intimate look into the moments that shaped her hard-earned rise to fame, success, love, and international stardom.”

The documentary was filmed over a three-year period around Lizzo’s Cuz I Love You world tour, during the pandemic, and while recording her fourth album, Special. “This intimate documentary allows the multi-platinum artist to get candid about body positivity, self-love, and recognizing Black women for their contributions,” according to another description by HBO.

Lizzo recently moved another step closer to EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status when she picked up an Emmy for Outstanding Competition Prize for her Prime Video reality series Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which follows 13 women competing to join her group of backup dancers.

A classically trained flautist, Lizzo also recently played a 200-year-old crystal flute onstage, which once belonged to the fourth President of the United States James Madison, and was lent to her by the Library of Congress.

“Growing up I never dreamed I’d get to experience all of the things I’ve accomplished in my life,” shared Lizzo in a statement about the documentary, “and I’m just getting started.”

Photo: Courtesy Warner Bros Records