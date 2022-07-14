Lizzo Details New Song Called “Coldplay,” Amid a Surprise Chat with Chris Martin

Turns out Lizzo is a huge Coldplay fan. During an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the “About Damn Time” singer gushed about the band when talking about the inspiration for her upcoming album, Special.

Her highly anticipated follow-up to Cuz I Love You will be released Friday (July 15). Fans are already buzzing about the album following the Tik Tok-fulled success of the lead single “About Damn Time.” Now, Lizzo has given up even more info on the album, sharing how Coldplay inspired the album’s closer—aptly titled “Coldplay.”

The song samples the band’s breakthrough single “Yellow” and is reportedly inspired by a romantic memory.

“This is one of the most literal songs I’ve ever written,” Lizzo told Lowe. “Everything I say in the song actually happened.”

As Lizzo was talking to Lowe about the song, frontman Chris Martin popped up on a FaceTime call to chat with the singer. Lizzo immediately thanked Martin for letting her sample the song and use the band’s name for the title.

She said, “I was with somebody, and I was just looking at the stars. And I was with him, and I was singing it. And tears just were coming to my eyes. You have such an incredible ability to move people with the poetry of your lyricism. So thank you so, so much.”

Martin responded, “Hey, I don’t know how to accept those kinds of compliments. Thank you. If someone had told me 22 years ago, ‘One day, Lizzo’s going to make out to this song,’ I’d be like, ‘Okay, great.’ It’s become Lizzo’s hookup song, and that’s good.”

“Oh, that’s baby-making music, baby!” Lizzo said.

The pair also toyed around with the idea of a potential collaboration. “I mean, listen, the songs don’t got to come out with me and you,” Lizzo said. “We just got to do it. If we sat in the studio and we just worked. You play the piano, I’ll sing. Don’t nobody got to know. Don’t nobody got to know, Chris.”

“I don’t mind people knowing,” Martin said. “Honestly. I’d like people to know!”

Watch the full interview with Apple Music below.

Photo: Atlantic Records