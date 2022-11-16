Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Coldplay & More React to Grammy Nominations

Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Maren Morris, John Legend, and Coldplay are among the vast range of artists reacting to their 2023 Grammy Award nominations.

After the nominees were revealed on Tuesday (Nov. 15), Swift, who scored four nominations including one for Song of the Year for “All Too Well” (10 Minute Version) took to her Instagram Stories to celebrate. “All Too Well 10 is the song I’m the most proud of, out of anything I’ve written. The fact that it’s nominated for Song of the Year at the Grammys, an award I’ve never won, that honors the songwriting…it’s momentous and surreal,” she writes.

“I JUST WOKE UP WHATS GOING ON?!?!?” wrote four-time nominee Lizzo on Twitter along with a shocked face emoji. She’s nominated in the major categories of Record of the Year and Song of the Year for “About Damn Time” while her album Special appears in Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album.

Country star Maren Morris used a Swift lyric to celebrate her nominations for Best Country Song, Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Album. “It’s me, hi. I’m the nominee, it’s me,” she wrote on Twitter, a spin on Swift’s line “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me,” from “Anti-Hero.” Morris also shared a video of herself spinning on the beach while “Circles Around This Town,” her single that’s up for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance, plays in the background. “3 GRAMMY NOMINATIONS?!” she cheers in the caption.

Legend scored a nomination for Song of the Year, Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance as part of DJ Khaled’s all-star collaboration alongside Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Fridayy on “God Did.” “Thank you @djkhaled for bringing us all together for this amazing record,” Legend writes. “I’m crying what,” “abcdefu” singer Gayle posted on Instagram Stories reacting to her nomination. “SONG OF THE FUCKING YEAR.”

Songwriter and producer The-Dream shared an emotional post in response to his five nominations for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Dance/Electronic Recording for Beyonce’s “Break My Soul,” while Renaissance is up for Album of the Year. He’s also nominated in the newly formed Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical category.

“I can barely keep my tear ducts from overloading,” he begins. “I cry because I stayed the course. I wrote these songs under duress, I write these songs knowing I may not make it home to my children today. I write these songs in the depths of a culture that despises people that look like me or dress like me.”

Check out some other social media reactions below:

the song about following your heart no matter where it leads just for nominated for a GRAMMY. couldn’t be more cosmic. here’s to always jumping right in baby with your heartfirst. 🥹🤍😭 pic.twitter.com/hSdHxAIUga — Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) November 15, 2022

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images