Macklemore Teases New Music with “Chant”

Grammy Award-winning, Seattle-based rapper Macklemore has a way of making an announcement.

Whether he’s advertising his new golf band, Bogey Boys, alerting sports fans about a team purchase, or letting fans know about a new song, the “Thrift Shop” emcee knows how to make a statement.

And recently, on social media, the rapper has been letting fans know that new music is on the way.

Earlier this week, Macklemore shared a status on Twitter, letting listeners know that he has a new song in the works, “Chant,” which is set for release this month on July 22. Macklemore shared a clip of the song with the heading, “It’s almost time…”

Then, a day later, shared another clip, writing, “Can you guess who’s singing the hook?”

Can you guess who’s singing on the hook? pic.twitter.com/imUcm95eBT — Macklemore (@macklemore) July 12, 2022

In recent months, the “Can’t Hold Us” rapper has also announced that he’s a new part-owner of the NHL franchise based in the Emerald City, the Kraken. Macklemore joins former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch in the ownership role.

At the turn of the year, Macklemore released a new song, “Next Year,” which talked about the hopeful possibility of a better year next year. He released a new live video for his hit single “Next Year,” on December 23. The studio version of the song, produced by longtime collaborator Ryan Lewis, has already garnered millions of views on YouTube.

And Macklemore has opened his own golf apparel store and brand, Bogey Boys. The rapper cut the proverbial ribbon on a new 14,000-square-foot space for his new golf apparel clothing brand about a year ago. The space includes a retail store, putting green, and basement thrift shops (appropriate from the “Thrift Shop” emcee).

What can’t he do?

And fans, in less than two weeks, will be privy to his latest single, “Chant.” Stay tuned for more.

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images