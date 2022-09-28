Lizzo Plays “Presidential 200-Year-Old” Crystal Flute from the Library of Congress Onstage

Lizzo is many things. And one of those things is assuredly fancy.

The Grammy Award-winning artist is known for her elaborate outfits, high fashion, and glitzy stage performances. Indeed, Lizzo is not one to turn down the best of the best.

That’s why it makes a lot of sense for her to be onstage playing a 200-year-old crystal flute that, she says, felt like playing a “wine glass.”

Lizzo, who is a noted classically-trained flautist, posted the video of herself playing the delicate object from the stage, writing on Twitter to her vast following, “NOBODY HAS EVER HEARD THIS FAMOUS CRYSTAL FLUTE BEFORE NOW YOU HAVE IM THE FIRST & ONLY PERSON TO EVER PLAY THIS PRESIDENTIAL 200-YEAR-OLD CRYSTAL FLUTE— THANK YOU @librarycongress.”

In the video, Lizzo, wearing a sheer sequin outfit that somehow matched the crystal instrument, addressed the onlooking crowd, saying, “It’s crystal! It’s like playing out of a wine glass, basically. So be patient!”

She put her fingers on the elaborate instrument and began to get a feel for the thing. Then she played a beautiful note with rich vibrato. And made a funny face as the audience exploded with cheers. Then, of course, she couldn’t help herself: she played another trill and gave the crowd a twerk before handing the priceless instrument back to whom she got it.

“Bitch I just twerked and played James Madison crystal flute! … We just made history tonight! Thank you to the Library of Congress for preserving our history and making history freaking cool! History is freaking cool, you guys!”

And, of course, she’s right! Watch the video of Lizzo playing the priceless item below.

(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)