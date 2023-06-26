Roseanne Barr Claims Lizzo Should Thank Her For ‘Paving The Way’ For Body Positivity

Through social media, Roseanne Barr has claimed that Lizzo should thank her for “paving the way” for body positivity. In a recent Instagram post, Roseanne shared a photo of herself on the cover of Vanity Fair in lingerie.

The photo in question was originally taken by Annie Leibovitz in 1994. Rosanne’s post is captioned “When is @lizzobeeating going to thank me for paving the way. An homage to Botero.”

Lizzo is known for her body positivity, with the “Truth Hurts” singer often writing inspirational lyrics about loving yourself, as well as hosting a show on Prime Video titled Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. In a viral Instagram clip from 2020, Lizzo celebrates her body and says in a voice-over, “Your body is perfectly yours, even if it ain’t perfect to anybody else.”

In the same video, which holds the cation, “To Every Body, with love,” Lizzo adds, “If you only knew the complexities your body possesses, you would be so proud of it. I’m so proud of you for making it this far in a society that gives us a head start into self-loathing, that hands us a dysmorphic mirror and leaves us desperate to catch up with who we think we should be. I’ve spent so much time in this body and I am no different than you — still struggling to find balance, still trying to mend my relationship with food, my anxiety, my back fat. It gets easier. I’ve spent my hardest days trying to love me.”

Whereas Lizzo is a huge advocate for self-acceptance, Roseanne was more apt to discuss dieting at the height of her fame. In a 2014 interview with TODAY, Rosanne said, “I went on a new diet. It’s radical and revolutionary. It’s where you eat less and move more—you know, just simple. I just want to keep getting healthy and let go of excess baggage to carry around, so I’m lighter on my feet and in my life.”

During a 2003 interview with People, Rosanne discussed her gastric bypass surgery, which she had done in 1998. She said, “I had a huge overhang and I had it taken off. It was a little more than a tuck.”

