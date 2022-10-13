Watch New Trailer for ‘Let There Be Drums!’ Documentary Featuring Ringo, Taylor Hawkins

The new trailer for the forthcoming documentary, Let There Be Drums!, has dropped for audiences and it features the final filmed interview with the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Directed by Justin Kreutzmann, who is the son of The Grateful Dead’s drummer, Bill Kreutzmann, the new music documentary is set to drop on October 28.

In a statement to Deadline, Kreutzmann recalled how receiving a Super-8 camera for Christmas in 1977 gave him the filmmaking bug.

“The idea of doing the movie Let There Be Drums! really came to me as a gift. Literally,” Kreutzmann said. “It started Christmas Day, 1977 when I was given a Super-8 film camera. The first home movies I filmed were of my Dad on stage at Winterland in San Francisco. They were shot from my perspective, sitting right behind him on the drum riser so he could keep an eye on me during the Grateful Dead’s performances. Drums, and the drummers that play them, have been a major component of my entire life.”

The film asks the question (and attempts to find the answer): Are drummers born that way or do they become that way? Does the urge to create rhythm and be an integral part of a band emanate from something within—or is it learned?

According to a press statement, “The film is an examination into the essential role drumming plays in great bands and how music passes from generation to generation. Let There Be Drums! features the final filmed interview with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and also taps other percussion luminaries: Ringo Starr, Stewart Copeland of The Police, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann of The Grateful Dead, Stephen Perkins of Jane’s Addiction, Chad Smith of The Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Matt Sorum of Guns N’ Roses.

“Highlights from the footage include Keith Moon speaking in outtakes from The Who’s 1979 documentary The Kids Are Alright, Led Zeppelin’s John ‘Bonzo’ Bonham speaking about fatherhood, No Doubt performing in a basement before they made it big, and a snapshot of a teenage, pre-Beatles Ringo Starr posing with his new drum kit.”

Fans can check out the new trailer for the film, which consists of incredible performance and recording material, along with rare and never-before-seen footage, below.

The new doc will be available via Apple TV, and Amazon Prime Video and it will be in Select Theaters.

Poster courtesy Shore Fire Media