Lizzo, SZA to Headline Made in America Festival

Made in America festival has found its headliners for 2023.

Videos by American Songwriter

SZA and Lizzo will headline the two-day festival in Philadelphia over Labor Day weekend on September 2 and 3. Miguel, Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, Tems, Metro Boomin, Coi Leray and Latto are among the other performers taking the stage at Benjamin Franklin Parkway throughout the weekend.

Founded in 2012, the lineup is specifically curated by Jay-Z. The legendary rapper teamed up with then-Philadelphia Mayor Michael A. Nutter to curate the inaugural event in 2012 where he also headlined. See the full lineup below.

“ME & SOLANA REALLY THE HEADLINERS U DESERVE BITCH,” Lizzo wrote on Instagram. “COMIN TO SAVE 2023 HO…AND MY SET FINNA EAT UP THE ENTIRE UNITED STATES BITCH REAL FAT GRRRL SHIT.”

In addition to music, the festival is also socially-conscious with its Cause Village, the philanthropic footprint symbolized by a larger-than-life sign in the form of an art installation where each letter is designed by local artists and students. The installation is a visual representation of the charities and causes featured inside the Village.

The two headliners already have a connection, as SZA has been coming to Lizzo’s defense as of late. She’s taken to Twitter to help fend off people who body shame the “About Damn Time” singer online.

“I be wondering where all the virtue signaling ,well spoken shit talking , internet warriors are when someone genuine needs defending,” SZA wrote. “Where the fuck do y’all be at for lizzo ? Do y’all actually know how to support others or only tear them down…I also dgaf who don’t agree . It’s been on my mind for a minute,” she continued.

“Makes me upset. jus want everyone to practice kindness and shutting tf up more often cause GADDAMN ITS UGLY OUTSIDE ALREADY . Why add ?”

Past performers at Made in America include Bad Bunny, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Uzi Vert and Jazmine Sullivan. Tickets for the 2023 festival are available now.

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy