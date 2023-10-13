Lola Kirke Flips the Bro-Country Script with “He Says Y’all,” Produced by Elle King

Gutsy singer/songwriter Lola Kirke brings a playful feminine perspective with her country love song “He Says Y’all.” Released today (October 13), the infectious track previews the multi-talented artist’s collaboration-filled EP, Country Curious.

“I live in Nashville most of the time, and I was listening to country radio, and I did honestly find myself very drawn to bro-country, just because I feel like there’s a science behind those songs that makes them stick in my head,” Kirke told NYLON. “I was like, I want to, just as an experiment, as an exercise, try my hand at writing a bro-country song. Singing a bro-country song as a woman made it feel very feminist.”

Set for release on February 16, 2024, via One Riot Records, Country Curious is produced by country-rock hitmaker Elle King. The project also features collaborations with Rosanne Cash and First Aid Kit and co-writes from some of the genre’s most seasoned talents. Aaron Ratiere, Jason Nix, and Mary Kutter are among the acclaimed Nashville songwriters who lent their talents to the EP.

On November 1, Kirke will embark on the second leg of her fall headlining tour with a performance in San Francisco. To coincide with the release of “He Says Y’all,” she’s also unveiled a brand new set of 2024 concert dates. The trek begins on February 29 with a performance in Nashville and will continue to cities across North America through mid-May.

You can find a complete list of upcoming tour dates below. Additional concert information, including ticketing options, can be found by visiting Lola Kirke’s official website.

Watch the official music video for “He Says Y’all,” which offers viewers a breezy line dance tutorial from a New York City rooftop, below:

November 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Amado’s

November 3 – Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater

November 4 – Seattle, WA @ Freakout Festival

November 5 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

November 7 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

November 8 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

November 10 – Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada

November 11 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk Austin

February 29 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

March 1 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

March 2 – Atlanta, GA @ Vinyl

March 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Chickie Wah Wah’s

April 23 – Houston, TX @ Continental Club

April 25 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

April 26 – Indio, CA @ Stagecoach Festival

April 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

May 1 – San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

May 2 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

May 4 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox

May 6 – Bozeman, MT @ Live from the Divide

May 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

May 9 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

Photo by Mama Hot Dog, Courtesy of REK Room Media