Listen to Dave Matthews’ Cover “Funny How Time Slips Away” from ‘Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Live from the Hollywood Bowl’

Willie Nelson’s two-night 90th birthday celebration concert is getting a multi-format release. Dave Matthews’ rendition of “Funny How Time Slips Away” is the first preview of the star-studded collection.

Nelson is more than a country music icon. At this point, the Texas native and his music are cultural touchstones. As a result, some of the biggest names across several genres flocked to his big birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl. Artists like Matthews, Dwight Yoakam, Tom Jones, Ziggy Marley, Snoop Dogg, and many more performed during the two-night event.

Legacy Recordings will release Long Story Short: Willie Nelson 90 Live at the Hollywood Bowl on December 15. Fans can choose from a 2-CD/Blu-ray pack and a double vinyl LP. Additionally, the package will be available digitally. The 2-CD/Blu-ray package will contain three hours of video performances as well as 39 audio tracks and a booklet. Matthews’ cover of “Funny How Time Slips Away” is among those tracks.

“Funny How Time Slips Away” appeared on Nelson’s 1962 debut studio album …And Then I Wrote. However, he wasn’t the first artist to record the song. The Red-Headed Stranger penned the song in 1961. That year, Jimmy Elledge released a version of the song. The next year, Arthur Alexander recorded it. Nelson released his debut album later that year.

Since then, several artists including Elvis Presley, Al Green, and George Jones have cut versions of the song. In short, Matthews joins a long line of artists to put their spin on Nelson’s classic tune. Check it out below.

Long Story Short Track List

Disc 1

“Whiskey River” – Billy Strings “Yesterday’s Wine” – Charley Crockett “Seven Spanish Angels” – Allison Russell & Norah Jones “Remember Me (When the Candle Lights Are Gleaming)” – Edie Brickell & Charlie Sexton “Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other” – Orville Peck “Me and Paul” – Dwight Yoakam “Die When I’m High (Halfway to Heaven)” – Particle Kid & Daniel Lanois “Georgia on a Fast Train” – Margo Price & Waylon Payne “It Ain’t Over Yet” – Rodney Crowell, Emmylou Harris, Waylon Payne, Mickey Raphael “Hello Walls” – Lyle Lovett “Hands on the Wheel” – Beck “Midnight Rider” – Warren Haynes “Loving Her Was Easier (Than Anything I’ll Ever Do Again)” – Rosanne Cash & Kris Kristofferson “Funny How Time Slips Away” – Dave Matthews “Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground” – Lukas Nelson “City of New Orleans” – Nathaniel Rateliff “Stardust” – Willie Nelson & Booker T. Jones “Will You Remember Mine” – Willie Nelson & Lily Meola “Something You Get Through” – Willie Nelson & Buddy Cannon

Disc 2

“California Sober” – Willie Nelson & Billy Strings “Still Is Still Moving to Me” – Ziggy Marley “Down Yonder” – Norah Jones “Pick Up the Tempo” – The Avett Brothers “Pretty Paper” – The Lumineers “Time of the Preacher” – Tyler Childers and The Food Stamps “Night Life” – Leon Bridges & Gary Clark Jr. “Texas Flood” – Gary Clark Jr. “Opportunity to Cry” – Tom Jones “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain” – Bobby Weir “Willie Got Me Stoned” – Jack Johnson “Georgia on My Mind” – Jamey Johnson, Warren Haynes, Booker T. Jones “Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Cowboys” – Miranda Lambert “Always on My Mind” – Chris Stapleton “Are There Any More Real Cowboys?” – Willie Nelson, Neil Young, Stephen Stills “Far Away Places” – Willie Nelson & Sheryl Crow “Pancho & Lefty” – Willie Nelson & George Strait “Roll Me Up and Smoke Me When I Die” – Willie Nelson & Snoop Dogg “We Had It All” – Willie Nelson & Keith Richards “On the Road Again & Happy Birthday” – All Sing

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame