Longtime Guns N’ Roses Keyboardist Dizzy Reed Drops New Solo Track “D.I.B.” Ahead of Upcoming Album

Formed during the 1980s, Guns N’ Roses watched as their fame grew to legendary heights with hit songs like “Paradise City”, “Sweet Child O’ Mine”, and “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.” Besides holding numerous awards over the decades, the band embraced the rockstar lifestyle with Rolling Stone calling them “the most dangerous band in the world.” Although not an original member of the band, keyboardist Dizzy Reed joined the group back in 1990. And beside Axl Rose, he is the longest-standing member of the band. But recently, to promote his new solo album, Reed decided to drop his new single “D.I.B.”

Videos by American Songwriter

While loving his time with Guns N’ Roses, Reed looked to nurture a solo career when he released his debut solo album Rock N’ Roll Ain’t Easy back in 2018. Six years later and the rockstar is on the cusp of another album release in August and will come packed with collaboration with stars like the frontman for Delta Rose Spencer Krasch.

[RELATED: 3 Eternal Classic Rock Songs by Guns N’ Roses]

Dizzy Reed Opens Up About His Time With Guns N’ Roses

Outside of his solo career, Reed discussed his time with Guns N’ Roses while wondering where the time went. He told the Thunder Underground podcast, “How the f**k has it been 30 years? Where did the time go? I’ve been so lucky and fortunate that I was ever asked to do this gig in the first place and that I’m still doing it.”

Looking ahead to the future, Reed promised to stay with the iconic band, noting, “As long as they’ll have me, I’m gonna do it. And it’s been a great run. There’s been some long breaks, but those were being put to good use — writing and whatnot.”

Although Reed held countless memories from his time with Guns N’ Roses, the musician explained how the last few years brought a resurgence for the group. “It’s just been a blast. And these last three years have been fantastic. The turnouts have been amazing. And just to be a part of that, it’s pretty special. And I’m so fortunate, again. I thank my lucky stars every day, man — I really do.”

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)