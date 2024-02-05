Taylor Swift’s Reaction to Miley Cyrus Beating Her for GRAMMY Award Sets Internet Ablaze

While Travis Kelce will have to wait another week before he gets a chance to make history at the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift entered the 2024 Grammy Awards with confidence as she is nominated for six awards tonight. Already holding 12 Grammy Awards, the singer looks to expand that number. And starting the night off, host Trevor Noah wasted no time getting into the celebration with the first presenter of the evening for best pop solo performance.

Taking the stage, Mariah Carey presented the first award to the amazingly talented Miley Cyrus. Marking her first Grammy Award, the singer appeared shocked at hearing her name called. And to make it even more shocking, she revealed how she almost missed the Grammy Awards due to bad weather. Although not allowing the weather affect the celebration, it did cause confusion surrounding arrivals. Winning for her song “Flowers”, Cyrus held the Grammy as she admitted, “I could have missed the award, that’s fine, but not Mariah Carey.”

Sharing her love for Carey, Swift took a moment to stand and clap for Cryus as she accepted the award. Although every singer wants to win, Swift proved there is grace in losing. Posted online, a video of Swift’s reactions gained over 116,000 views in only a few minutes.

Taylor Swift Gains Support From Fans

Looking at the comment section, fans wrote, “Let’s celebrate Miley’s win, but also keep supporting Taylor!” Another fan added, “I’m devastated that Taylor didn’t win “Best Pop Solo Performance” at the 2024 Grammys, but huge congrats to Miley Cyrus, she’s a queen!”

Back in May 2023, Cyrus discussed her inspiration behind “Flowers”, noting how it once was a completely different song. “I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can.’ It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: ‘Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better.’” She continued, “The song is a little fake it till you make it. Which I’m a big fan of.”

