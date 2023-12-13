Look: Taylor Swift Gifted Early Birthday Gift from Kansas City Chiefs Owner

On Sunday, Taylor Swift once again traveled to Arrowhead Stadium to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce as he went against the Buffalo Bills. While the Kansas City Chiefs continue to hold the No. 1 spot in the AFC West, all cameras were aimed at the singer as she cheered and watched the game. Although the singer’s birthday was just a few days away, it seemed that the CEO and part owner of the Chiefs, Clark Hunt, decided to celebrate the icon’s birthday a little early by giving her a special gift that had fans wondering what exactly was in the box.

While Swift has become somewhat of good luck for the team and Kelce, the Chiefs struggled to contain the Buffalo Bills, ultimately losing 20-17. But for Swift, she continued to support her boyfriend and the team even with their loss. During the Sunday night game, the daughter of Hunt, Ava, decided to share a gift with the singer as many know December 13 is Swift’s birthday. Posting a picture on Instagram, the pair are shown sharing a sweet moment as the singer holds a beautifully wrapped present. Ava captioned the post with, “Enchanted to meet you.”

With the post receiving over 16,000 likes, many fans of Swift wanted to know exactly what Ava gifted her. One fan suggested, “I’m thinking a bedazzled Chiefs gear item she made herself.” Another fan wrote, “Just casually waiting to find out what’s in the box! So fun!”

Swift Grateful For Her Time With Kelce

Although fans may never know what Ava gifted Swift, thanks to Time naming the singer the 2023 Person of the Year, many now have a better understanding of her relationship with Kelce. For months, there seemed to only be speculation around the couple, but when sitting down for an interview, Swift admitted, “We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple.”

Given the star status surrounding both Swift and Kelce, the singer shared the thought that goes into going public. And wanting to make sure there was no room for error, she insisted their first date was on their own time. “We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

