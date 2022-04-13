Lost Creedence Clearwater Revival Recording Set for Record Store Day Release

There has long been a rumor about a long-lost Creedence Clearwater Revival recording. Now, it’s been found and is set to drop on Record Store Day in 2022.

The song, captured from a 1970 recording during the Hall of Famers’ appearance in London at the Royal Albert Hall, is now more than 50 years old. But thanks to the magic of revival, ears, and hearts must prepare for the release.

The mythical recording will get its own 7-inch pressing and release from Craft Recordings on Record Store Day. A limited 9,000 copies will be pressed worldwide.

Then and only then will “Travelin’ Band” and “Who’ll Stop the Rain” be available on June 18.

Side A—”Travelin’ Band”—is the recording from April 14, 1970, from the U.K.’s Royal Albert Hall. And Side B is a live version of the hit “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” which was recorded at the Oakland Coliseum and previously released on the platinum-selling live album The Concert.

Fans can visit RecordStoreDay.com to find their nearest local participating retailer to be one of the 9,000 lucky purchasers.

In other Creedence news, the John Fogerty-penned Creedence Clearwater Revival hit “Have You Ever Seen the Rain” hit the No. 1 spot last year.

Topping the charts on the Billboard Rock Digital Song Sales chart five decades later, “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” penned by CCR frontman and chief songwriter Fogerty, was originally released in January 1970 reached the No. 2 slot on the charts, following a year of hits for the band, and a trifecta of albums released in 1969 with hits “Bad Moon Rising,” “Proud Mary,” and “Fortunate Song.”

A resurgence in the song has bumped it up the charts due to Fogerty’s recent presence on TikTok, where he has uploaded videos, including a duet of his 1985 single, “Centerfield,” pulling in more than 4.1 million collective views.

And fans of the band can read our Behind The Song piece on Creedence’s “Lookin’ Out My Backdoor” HERE.

Travelin’ Band track list:

Side A

1. Travelin’ Band’ (Live from the Royal Albert Hall, April 14, 1970)

Side B

1. Who’ll Stop The Rain (Live at Oakland Coliseum, January 31, 1970)

Photo by Didi Zill / Shore Fire Media