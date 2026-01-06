Luke Bryan Says This One Country Star Is the “Bill Belichick” of the Genre

When working on shows like American Idol or The Voice, a single episode can cost millions to produce. With full productions, contestants, and judges, time is practically money. Although producers would love for stars to be on time, most find themselves running behind. While eventually making it, the wasted times mean wasted money, given the unions in place. Having spent years in the music industry, Luke Bryan knew the importance of time. And with Bryan struggling to be on time himself, he named the one country star who was never late.

Being called the “Bill Belichick” of country music is no small title. Throughout his career, Belichick has become the most successful head coach in Super Bowl history with six wins. He received two additional Super Bowl rings for being the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants. In total, the coach appeared at the Super Bowl nine times. He also holds 31 playoff wins. And if you haven’t already guessed – that is also the most playoff wins in NFL history for a head coach.

Just listing a sample of his accomplishments on the field, it’s easy to see that being compared to Belichick is a huge honor. And that is exactly who Bryan compared Carrie Underwood to.

The Difference Between Carrie Underwood And Luke Bryan On ‘American Idol’

Discussing what it was like to be on the set of American Idol, Bryan shared some interesting details with Cody Alan on SiriusXM’s Cody’s Crash My Christmas Party. “Well, you know, the thing about, you learn about, I know about Carrie Underwood, is like she is the most on-time person you have ever met. I’m talking about punctual, dialed in, professional. I’m talking about like one minute before like Bill Belichick taught her how to show up on time.”

Showing how he approached being on time, Bryan admitted, “I mean, I’m in my dressing room and I’m pretty good, but then I’m like, and you can look on the monitor and see who’s in the chair already. And it’s, let’s say it’s 9:03, and there’s Carrie, ready, looking at her nails… So, just her punctuality.”

Returning to American Idol, Underwood brought priceless advice as she won season 4. For fans who loved watching the singer on American Idol, season 24 will bring Underwood back once again. Teaming up to find the next star, Underwood, Bryan, and Lionel Richie will travel the country, starting January 26, on ABC.

