Dolly Parton is “Scared to Death” to Sing National Anthem at the Super Bowl, Praises Mickey Guyton

Dolly Parton said she’s happy country music is being represented at the Super Bowl with Mickey Guyton singing the national anthem because it’s something she’s always been “scared to death” to do.

“I’m always tickled to death when country music is given the respect that I really think it deserves, and country music is so hot right now,” said Parton in a recent interview. “We have so many great new artists, and to get to sing on the biggest show of the year, and for it to be one of our own, I feel like a proud parent.”

When asked if she would ever sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, Parton said she’s been offered many times but is “scared to death” to sing it.

“That is such a hard song to sing, and people are so critical if you really mess up bad,” said Parton. “I’ve just always been afraid of it. You always want it to be great, especially something that serious. Maybe someday I’ll get the nerve to do it.”

Set to host the Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7 with Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen, and release her new novel Run, Rose, Run, written with author James Patterson, Parton is also starring in a two-part Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile with her goddaughter Miley Cyrus.

“I’ll do anything with and for Miley, and she said the same thing,” shared Parton. “She’s like my fairy goddaughter.”

Parton admits to watching the game every year with her husband Carl Thomas Dean but spends most of her time making her favorite recipes for the Super Bowl party, including Velveeta cheese dip and tortillas and chicken wings.

“I watch it every year,” shared Parton. “I don’t know all there is to know about football, but my husband is a huge fan so we always watch the Super Bowl. I’m always the one making food and popcorn. When I hear all the hootin’ and hollerin’ I know something great’s going on and I want to get in there with him to enjoy that part. But I always love to watch halftime shows. I’ve loved all of them.”

Photo: Stacie Huckeba/Butterfly Records LLC