Blake Shelton Joins Forces With ‘The Voice’ Coach in Quest to Defeat Adam Levine

While fans anxiously await for season 26 of The Voice to kick off this Fall, the show went ahead and teased the coaches for season 27. Although many aspiring singers will take the stage in hopes of dominating the competition, the spotlight seems focused on the competitiveness of the coaches. For season 26. Reba McEntire, Gwen Stefani, Michael Bublé, and Snoop Dogg will help guide the singers. But when it comes to season 27, John Legend, Michael Bublé, Kelsea Ballerini, and Adam Levine will sit in the iconic chairs. And given Levine’s history with The Voice, it appears Blake Shelton is doing whatever he can to help Ballerini take down her competition.

Given the success surrounding The Voice, the show has welcomed numerous judges over the years. But Levine holds a special place since he was one of the original coaches. Returning for another round on The Voice, Levine looks to extend his legacy of the show with a win. But while he must battle against Legend, Bublé, and Ballerini, it appears he must also add Shelton to that list.

Speaking about the upcoming season with People, Ballerini explained, “I feel very strongly I’m going to have to really fight Adam Levine. I know it’s a big deal that he’s coming back, but yeah — I feel like we’re going to be frenemies. Just kidding. However, I’ve gotten some pep talks from Blake about how to take him down!”

Kelsea Ballerini Calls ‘The Voice’ A New “Adventure”

Looking forward to her time on The Voice, Ballerini wants to win, but nothing is keeping her from simply enjoying the opportunity. “I’m so excited. I’m excited because it’s just such a new adventure. I’ve gotten to be on set in different capacities over the years, but to really assume that role as a coach — it’s really going to stretch me and it’s going to be a new opportunity.”

Although claiming to still be learning the music industry, Ballerini believed it to be the perfect time to coach on The Voice. “It’s a really interesting place to be in — to be able to be a coach and be like, ‘Hey, I’m still learning alongside you, so I can pour into you what I know. But I am still figuring it out too.’ I really feel like I want to just be the sister moreso than the coach.”

